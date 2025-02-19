Mendota clinches outright conference title: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 69, Kewanee 56: Cole Tillman poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee, which gave Mendota the outright conference championship with a 9-1 league record.

Dane Doyle added 11 points for Mendota.

Putnam County 42, Henry-Senachwine 39: The Panthers edged the Mallards in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry for Putnam County’s first victory of the season. Aiden Furar scored 11 points for PC.

Carson Rowe had 15 points for Henry, while Jake Miller added 11.

Princeton 51, Erie-Prophetstown 27: The Tigers extended their winning streak to eight with a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Erie.

Earlville 40, Midland 35: Adam Waite had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Gavin Guelde had nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Earlville (13-17), while Landen Tirevold added nine points.

Fieldcrest 61, LeRoy 50: The Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Newman 65, Hall 51: Jack Jablonski scored 27 points as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Stillman Valley 67, LaMoille 26: Tyler Billhorn had 10 points and seven rebounds as the Lions lost a nonconference game in LaMoille.

Brayden Klein contributed nine points and five rebounds for LaMoille.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 68, IVCC 59: Roko Jurasovic scored 22 points as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 86, IVCC 30: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.