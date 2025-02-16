Postseason seeds, pairings for NewsTribune area boys basketball teams

L-P's Erick Sotelo grabs a rebound over Ottawa's Connor Diederich during a game this season. The Cavaliers and Pirates will compete in the Class 3A L-P Regional along with Streator and Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

The IHSA announced seeds and pairings for the boys basketball postseason.

La Salle-Peru, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest will all host regionals.

The Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 26 with No. 2-seeded Streator playing No. 7 Ottawa at 6 p.m. with the No. 5 Cavaliers facing No. 3 Dixon at 7:30 p.m. The title game is at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

In Class 2A, Hall, Mendota and Princeton will play in the Princeton Regional.

In Monday’s quarterfinals, No. 9 Hall will play at No. 7 Sandwich and No. 12 Aurora Central Catholic is at No. 12 Mendota.

On Wednesday, No. 1 Seneca will play the Hall/Sandwich winner at 6 p.m. followed by the No. 4 Tigers against the Mendota/ACC winner at 7:30 p.m. The final is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

In the Bureau Valley Regional, the No. 6 Storm will host No. 11 Morrison in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 with the winner playing No. 3 Riverdale at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The championship is at 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 28.

Fieldcrest is a No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Clifton Central in a Fieldcrest Regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The final is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

In Class 1A, St. Bede is a No. 7 seed, LaMoille is a No. 14 seed and DePue is a No. 16 seed and will compete in the Amboy Regional.

On Monday, Feb. 24 in the quarterfinals, DePue will play at No. 2 Annawan, LaMoille is at No. 3 Forreston and No. 12 Ashton-Franklin Center is at St. Bede.

The semifinals are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

In the Marquette Regional, No. 9 Earlville is at No. 6 Serena in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 with the winner playing the Dwight/Marquette winner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The title game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

In the Roanoke-Benson Regional on Monday, Feb. 24, No. 16 Putnam County will play at No. 1 Peoria Christian and No. 15 Henry-Senachwine will play at No. 4 Brimfield.

The semifinals are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.