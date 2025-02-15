Mason Ross' putback lifts St. Bede over Henry: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 54, Henry-Senachwine 53: A putback by Mason Ross lifted the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Halden Hueneburg scored 19 points to lead St. Bede, while Ross finished with 17 points.

Carson Rowe had 19 points for the Mallards, while Jacob Miller contributed 13 points.

Bureau Valley 63, Amboy 46: Logan Philhower scored 17 points to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Eddie Jones had 24 points for the Clippers.

IMSA 65, LaMoille 43: Brayden Klein scored 18 points to eclipse 1,000 for his career as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Aurora.

Serena 46, Earlville 37: Adam Waite had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

Grady Harp had eight points and four steals for Earlville (12-17, 6-4 LTC), while Gavin Guelde added eight points.

Tremont 81, Fieldcrest 66: Eddie Lorton poured in 30 points as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

Jordan Heider scored 12 points, Layten Gerdes had 11 points and Kash Klendworth added 10 points.

Midland 52, Putnam County 38: The Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Oregon: Four of Princeton’s five wrestlers in the Class 2A Oregon Sectional advanced to the semifinals.

To reach the semis, Cade Odell (285 pounds) won by fall in 1:43, Augustus Swanson (120) and Kane Dauber won by technical fall, Casey Etheridge (165) won by 10-8 decision and Ace Christiansen (144) won both of his matches by major decision.

Princeton’s Jacob Paull (113) lost his first match by fall and will compete in wrestlebacks.

St. Bede’s five wrestlers all fell into wrestlebacks.

Andre Pineda won his first match by 11-0 major decision before losing by technical fall, Mikey Benge (113) and Jordan Coventry (165) each lost by technical fall and Max Moreno (126) and Garrett Connelly (190) each lost by fall.

Putnam County-Hall’s Alex Tucker (190) lost his first match 7-0 to drop into wrestlebacks.

Mendota’s four wrestlers also fell into wrestlebacks. Gavin Evans (157) and Angil Serrano (285) each lost by decision, Komen Denault (132) lost by technical fall and Corbin Furar (175) lost by fall.

At Washington: La Salle-Peru’s five entrants in the Class 2A Washington Sectional have fallen into the wrestlebacks after the first day.

Gianni Verucchi (106 pounds) was the only Cavalier to win his first-round match, recording a fall in 5:42 before getting pinned in his second match.

Zach Pocivasek (157) lost his first-round match 3-1, while Reegan Kellett (138), Charley Clifford (150) and Eric Mateika (285) each lost his first-round match by fall.

GIRLS WRESTLING

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyancich (115) advanced to the semifinals at the Geneseo Sectional.

Domyancich won by fall in 1:42 in her quarterfinal match.

Teammate Kalista Frost lost her first match by fall and will compete in wrestlebacks.

Putnam County-Hall’s Bailey Herr (190) and Ella Irwin (235) each won her first match by fall - Herr in 27 seconds and Irwin in 1:12.

Herr lost her second match by fall and Irwin lost by 17-8 major decision in the quarters as both fell into wrestlebacks.

Princeton’s Izzy Gibson lost her first match by fall and will compete in wrestlebacks.