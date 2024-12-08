NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Cole Tillman

The jump from eighth-grade basketball to varsity basketball wasn’t too difficult for Mendota freshman Cole Tillman.

Tillman scored 20 points in his first varsity game, then poured in another 25 in his second outing.

Tillman averaged 19 points per game over four games in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament to help the Trojans place fifth and earn a spot on the all-tournament team.

“Cole had a very good first week of high school basketball,” Mendota coach Steve Wasmer said. “To average almost 20 a game in your first varsity tournament is not easy. And he’s doing it without forcing anything, as he’s also averaging over 3 assists per game. The thing that separates Cole is that he can score in a variety of ways. He’s a 6-5 guard so he’s not an easy matchup. He can shoot, he can drive and he can post up. When he gets stronger he’s going to be a load. The sky is the limit for him.”

For his performance, Tillman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Tillman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get involved in it?

Tillman: I started playing organized basketball in third grade and my dad pushed me hard to get involved young.

What do you like about playing basketball?

Tillman: I like playing basketball because it’s something I’ve enjoyed doing my whole life and it’s something I can be a part of that’s bigger than myself.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Tillman: Being dedicated to it and putting in work makes me the best player I can be.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Tillman: My favorite sports memory is winning the state championship last year.

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Tillman: ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

What is the best gift you ever received for Christmas?

Tillman: The best Christmas gifts I’ve received are tickets to Bulls and Illini games.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Tillman: I would travel to Hawaii to watch the Maui Invitational.

What is your most played song recently?

Tillman: ‘The Gambler’ by Kenny Rogers.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Tillman: I would win an eating contest eating tacos.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Tillman: My performance was OK but definitely can improve in a lot of areas and not even close to where I want to be as a player.