2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber

Henry-Midland's Daniella Bumber is the 2024 NewsTribune Cross Country Runner of the Year, winning the honor for the second year in a row. She won five meets, placed second in the Tri-County Conference Meet and returned to the IHSA Class 1A state meet. (Scott Anderson)

Henry-Midland junior Daniella Bumber has big plans for her future.

As a state medalist sprinter, Bumber hopes to run at the college level.

She plans to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal, and part of that is running cross country in the fall.

“I have always pushed myself to be the best I can be,” Bumber said. “Going to college is the ultimate goal. Not necessarily for cross country. But cross country helps me get to where I need to be for track and field. There’s no time to not be motivated. I have to do what I have to do.”

Although Bumber runs cross country to help her improve in track, she does it at a high level and does so by working hard.

“It’s refreshing to see a person with the kind of drive she has,” H-M coach Carrie Meffert said. “Daniella has a tremendous work ethic, not only in her sports but academically as well. She thrives on challenges and is constantly pushing herself to extend her limits.

“Daniella’s No. 1 attribute is her discipline. When we have our hard workouts, she trains hard. When we have our recovery days, even though it’s difficult for her to hold herself back, she is disciplined enough to do so. She’s constantly wanting to learn how to improve.”

With her skill, drive and work ethic, Bumber had another strong cross country season.

Bumber opened the season with a 20:51.3 to win the Illinois Valley Central Meet, and by the end of the season cut nearly two minutes off her time to run an 18:53.1 at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

In between, she recorded four other wins, including running a personal record 18:53 to win the Lowpoint-Washburn/Lowpoint-Washburn Invite, placed second at the Tri-County Conference Meet, fourth at the Prairie Central/Pontiac Invite and Oregon Open, fifth at the Seneca Regional and 11th at the Alleman Sectional to return to state.

For all she accomplished this season, Bumber is the 2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, winning the honor for the second year in a row.

“I’m pretty proud of myself this season,” Bumber said. “I was able to do better than last season, which is always the ultimate goal. I was really nervous about state and making it back, so I was very thankful I was able to make it.”

Not only did Bumber return to state, she overcame an illness to run a better time than she did last fall.

“I woke up Friday morning and I had a 102.3 fever,” Bumber said. “My first thought was, ‘I have state tomorrow, I have to go to school.’ So I ended up not telling my mom about it and just taking some medicine and pushing through the school day so that was I was able to compete on Saturday. On Saturday morning, my fever was down to 101.4, but honestly my nerves were more ill feeling than the actual sickness.

“I had a pretty hard week before state. I had to overcome a lot, so it was probably the least of my worries.”

It was another example of Bumber pushing through and doing what she had to do to be successful, which this season included strictly following the plan set by Meffert.

“From past experience, when I have pushed myself when I should have taken it easy or should have been pacing myself, the outcome wasn’t what I wanted,” Bumber said. “This season, especially, I tried to make sure the routine coach was trying to get me on and the workouts she wanted me to do, I was doing how she expected. She had a plan, and if I don’t listen to the plan then I’m not going to hit the numbers I want to hit.

“I think part of that falls in the discipline and motivation.”

The motivation and discipline also shows up in big meets.

“The more competitive the race, the harder she pushes to be in a contending spot,” Meffert said.

Bumber attributes her ability to step up in competitive meets to her experience.

“I have competed across all platforms wether it be AAU, track and field – going to state in middle school and high school – so I’ve been at those top meets, I’ve seen the competition,” Bumber said. “When I go into these [big meets], I don’t look at it as you have to beat everyone. I look at it as, hit your number, be confident and you’re going to be where you need to be.

“That’s honestly why I always, as they say, rise to the occasion, because I go into it with a positive mindset. Honestly, it’s worked out great for me.”

Bumber said she’s able to keep a positive mindset due to consistency, knowing herself, having a loving family who supports her and knowing that “running is just a portion of my life, it doesn’t make up who I am.”

She said her father has been a particularly strong influence.

“My dad is a great role model for me,” Bumber said. “He always makes sure I’m staying on task, putting myself first and my body first. After every meet or race we sit down, we decompress and we talk about it. We talk about what I could have done differently and how I was feeling.

“He is really supportive.”

With her drive and motivation, her coach’s plan and the support of her family, Bumber looks to improve again next season.

“I think with different circumstances, I could have been down to 18:45, and I fully intend to be in like the 18:30s and maybe lower than that next season,” Bumber said.