2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country All-Area Team

A look at the best runners in the NewsTribune area during the 2024 season.

First team

Princeton sophomore Ruby Acker is the 2024 BCR Female Cross Country Runner of the Year. She was a sectional qualifier. (MIke Vaughn)

Ruby Acker, so., Princeton: There was no sophomore slump for Acker as she won the Erie-Prophetstown invite and placed fourth at the Princeton invite and Three Rivers Conference Meet. Acker, who ran a 3-mile personal record of 19:31.7 at the Peoria invite, placed eighth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Alleman Sectional, where she finished 28th, just five spots shy of a state berth.

Daniella Bumber

Daniella Bumber, jr., Henry-Midland: The 2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year had another strong season, winning the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson invite, placing fourth at the Prairie Central/Pontiac invite and taking second in the Tri-County Conference Meet. She placed fifth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional, 11th at the Alleman Sectional and 66th at state in 18:53.1, just shy of her PR of 18:53.

Kiely Domyancich

Kiely Domyancich, jr., La Salle-Peru: Domyancich placed fourth at the Plano invitational and finished seventh at the La Salle County Meet. She ran her season best 3-mile time of 21:34.9 at the La Salle County Meet. She finished 24th at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and 52nd at the Class 2A Morris Regional.

Payton Frueh

Payton Frueh, so., Princeton: Frueh was a strong No. 2 for the Tigresses, placing second at the Erie-Prophetstown invite and fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. She ran a 3-mile PR of 19:51.7 at the Peoria Invite. She placed 11th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to help Princeton place third as a team to advance to the Alleman Sectional.

Gemma Moore

Gemma Moore, so., Bureau Valley: Moore placed fifth at the Forreston invite, sixth at the Erie-Prophetstown invite and 10th at the Kewanee invite. She finished 16th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Alleman Sectional, where she was 56th. Moore ran a 3-mile PR of 21:06.1.

Honorable mention

Macy Gochanour, jr., Fieldcrest; Gracie Politsch, jr., La Salle-Peru; Hannah Schumacher, sr., Fieldcrest; Alexandra Waca, so., Princeton