2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country All-Area Team

A look at the best runners in the NewsTribune area during the 2024 season.
First team
Ruby Acker, so., Princeton: There was no sophomore slump for Acker as she won the Erie-Prophetstown invite and placed fourth at the Princeton invite and Three Rivers Conference Meet. Acker, who ran a 3-mile personal record of 19:31.7 at the Peoria invite, placed eighth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Alleman Sectional, where she finished 28th, just five spots shy of a state berth.
Daniella Bumber, jr., Henry-Midland: The 2024 NewsTribune Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year had another strong season, winning the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson invite, placing fourth at the Prairie Central/Pontiac invite and taking second in the Tri-County Conference Meet. She placed fifth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional, 11th at the Alleman Sectional and 66th at state in 18:53.1, just shy of her PR of 18:53.
Kiely Domyancich, jr., La Salle-Peru: Domyancich placed fourth at the Plano invitational and finished seventh at the La Salle County Meet. She ran her season best 3-mile time of 21:34.9 at the La Salle County Meet. She finished 24th at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet and 52nd at the Class 2A Morris Regional.
Payton Frueh, so., Princeton: Frueh was a strong No. 2 for the Tigresses, placing second at the Erie-Prophetstown invite and fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. She ran a 3-mile PR of 19:51.7 at the Peoria Invite. She placed 11th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to help Princeton place third as a team to advance to the Alleman Sectional.
Gemma Moore, so., Bureau Valley: Moore placed fifth at the Forreston invite, sixth at the Erie-Prophetstown invite and 10th at the Kewanee invite. She finished 16th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Alleman Sectional, where she was 56th. Moore ran a 3-mile PR of 21:06.1.
Honorable mention
Macy Gochanour, jr., Fieldcrest; Gracie Politsch, jr., La Salle-Peru; Hannah Schumacher, sr., Fieldcrest; Alexandra Waca, so., Princeton