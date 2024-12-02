Putnam County Jr. High wins Class 2A 8th grade regional title

Putnam County Jr. High defeated Fieldcrest 31-10 to capture the Class 2A Putnam County 8th grade regional championship. The Pumas (22-2) advance to the Indian Creek Sectional to face Wethersfield (16-4) on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Team members are (from left) Murphy Hopkins, Kenzie Pierski, McKenna Wrobleski, Hannah Heiberger, Tula Rue, McKlay Gensini, Millie Harris, Kami Nauman, Anni Judd and Lillian Bouxsein; and coaches (back) Nick Heuser and Charlie Lenkaitis. (Photo provided)

Top-seeded Putnam County Jr. High defeated No. 2 Fieldcrest 31-10 to capture the Class 2A Putnam County 8th grade regional championship on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

PC opened the regional with a 41-3 win over No. 8 Marseilles and defeated No. 4 Spring Valley JFK 30-23 in the semifinals.

The Pumas (22-2) advance to the Indian Creek Sectional to face Wethersfield (16-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The Geese defeated Bureau Valley 27-25 at the Princeville Regional.

Team members for PC are Murphy Hopkins, Kenzie Pierski, McKenna Wrobleski, Hannah Heiberger, Tula Rue, McKlay Gensini, Millie Harris, Kami Nauman, Anni Judd and Lillian Bouxsein. They are coached by Nick Heuser and Charlie Lenkaitis.