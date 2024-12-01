L-P girls basketball routs Rock Falls: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Rock Falls’ Elizabeth Lombardo drives to the hoop against L-P’s Emma Jereb on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 56, Rock Falls 16: Brie Ruppert scored 16 points as the Cavaliers cruised to a nonconference victory in Rock Falls.

Alexus Hines recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for L-P, while Emma Jereb added nine points.

Rock Falls’ Abbygayle Schofield looks to pass against L-P on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Bureau Valley 55, Amboy 54: Libby Endress poured in 28 points as the Storm rallied for a nonconference victory in Manlius.

Brooke Helms added 12 points for BV, which trailed 26-20 at halftime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 82, Plano 53: Nick Olivero lit up the scoreboard for a career-high 41 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory in the fifth-place game of the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament in Ottawa.

Olivero drained seven 3-pointers and had 25 points in the first quarter.

Marion Persich had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, Erick Sotello had seven points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and Mikey Hartman added nine points and five assists.

At Oregon: Mendota won a pair of games Saturday to finish fifth in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Cole and Aden Tillman each scored 17 points in a 62-53 victory over Genoa-Kingston.

In the fifth-place game, Aden Tillman scored 16 points to lead the Trojans to a 54-48 victory over North Boone. Dane Doyle had 15 points. Cole Tillman added 14 points.

Cole and Aden Tillman were named to the all-tournament team.

St. Bede 55, Earlville 23: Gino Ferrari scored 11 points to help the Bruins to a victory in the Route 17 Classic seventh-place game.

Carson Riva contributed nine points for St. Bede.

Adam Waite led the Red Raiders with 14 points.

Hall 61, Parkview Christian 30: The Red Devils led 13-0 after the first quarter on the way to a victory in the fifth-place game of the Huskers Hardwood Tip-Off in Serena.

Braden Curran led the Red Devils (2-2) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Also for Hall, Noah Plym had 14 points, Greyson Bickett and Wyatt West added eight points each.

Bureau Valley 50, Elmwood 37: Landon Hulsing poured in 22 points to lead the Storm to victory over the Trojans to wrap up second place in the Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield.

Hulsing and Elijah Endress were named to the all-tournament team.

Stark County 70, Putnam County 48: The Panthers led 36-25 at halftime but were outscored 45-23 the rest of the way in a loss on the final day of then Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.

LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 52: Tyler Billlhorn had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to help the Lions to their first win of the season at the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament in Ashton.

Brayden Klein added 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for LaMoille.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

North Central Missouri 103, IVCC 79: Roderick Watson-Pearcey scored 20 points and dished out four assists as the Eagles lost in the NCMC Classic in Trenton, Missouri.

Hunter Staton knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Qu’amar Hobbs had 12 points, five rebound, three assists and three steals, and Ayipey Salinas added 10 points for IVCC (4-7).