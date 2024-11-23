Hall girls basketball tops Midland: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Princeton: Caroline Morris scored 12 points Friday to help Hall to a 48-40 victory over Midland in the gold bracket of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Kennedy Wozniak had 10 points for the Red Devils, while Charlie Pellegrini and Natalia Zamora each contributed nine points. The Red Devils led 31-30 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Timberwolves 17-10 in the final eight minutes.

Hall wraps up the tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Also Friday, Crystal Garcia and Kennedy Knaff each scored six points as Mendota lost 53-28 to IVC in the silver bracket.

Bureau Valley 50, Erie-Prophetstown 32: Libby Endress scored 15 points to help the Storm to a victory in the Bureau Valley Thanksgiving Tournament in Manlius.

Brooke Helms had 12 points for BV (2-1), while Bella Birkey added six points.

Earlville 38, Elgin 34: Addie Scherer and Bailey Miller each had double-doubles to lead the Red Raiders to a victory in the IMSA McIntosh Invite in Aurora.

Scherer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Miller had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Hall added nine points for Earlville.