Quinn McClain hits game-winning 3 for St. Bede: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 48, Pontiac 45: Quinn McClain drained a game-winning 3-pointer Thursday to give the Bruins their first win of the season in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

McClain led St. Bede with 13 points, while Savannah Bray and Ashlyn Ehm each scored 11 points and Lili McClain added eight points.

At Princeton: Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll scored 16 points each as Princeton lost 50-47 to Midland in the gold bracket of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

The Tigresses led 18-12 after the first quarter, it was tied at 25 at halftime and Princeton led 38-36 after three quarters.

Princeton wraps up the tournament against Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In the silver bracket, Maggie Spratt scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Putnam County to a 47-38 victory over Mendota. Valeria Villagomez had nine points for the Panthers, while Addy Leatherman added eight points.

Ava Eddy drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Trojans, while Ella Martin added 10 points.

Putnam County plays IVC at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Mendota finishes the tournament against IVC at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

In the bronze bracket, Henry-Senachwine rolled to a 55-15 win over Lowpoint-Washburn for its first victory of the season. Kaitlyn Anderson had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Rachel Eckert had 18 points and seven rebounds and Lauren Harbison contributed 11 points, four steals and three assists.

The Mallards wrap up the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday against Stark County.

Peoria Manual 54, Fieldcrest 32: Pru Mangan scored 13 points as the Knights lost in the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan.

Macy Gochanour had nine points for Fieldcrest (1-2), while TeriLynn Timmerman added six points.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,391, Rochelle 3,293: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 672 series with a 248 high game to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle.

Grady Sandor bowled a 585 series for L-P, while Marquis Lorenzi added a 582 series.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 68, Harper 58: Qu’amar Hobbs knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Eagles to a victory in Oglesby.

Roderick Watson-Pearcey and Hunter Staton each had 12 points for IVCC (2-5).