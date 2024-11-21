L-P boys basketball must replace 4 starters from regional title team

La Salle-Peru's Mikey Hartman shoots during a game last season. Hartman is the lone returning starter for the Cavaliers from last year's 24-9 regional championship team. (Scott Anderson)

After leading the La Salle-Peru boys basketball team to a 24-9 record and a regional championship in his first season last winter, John Senica will have a much different roster to work with this season.

The Cavaliers graduated four starters – NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year Josh Senica, NewsTribune All-Area second-teamer Seth Adams, Jack Jereb and Brendan Boudreau.

“It’s very difficult to replace guys like that,” John Senica said. “But I think we have a good combination of guys who have a lot of different skills.

“The guys coming back gained a lot of experience playing with those guys, learned a lot from those guys and picked up a lot of their attributes. Hopefully, they can step up and pick up where they left off.”

Senior Mikey Hartman is the lone returning starter for the Cavs, while seniors Nick Olivero, Andy Medina Cordell Wheatley and junior Erick Sotelo also saw time last season.

“All those guys played key parts in a lot of our wins last year,” Senica said. “They’re all familiar with the offensive and defensive schemes. They’re all going to be big contributors this year.”

The Cavs have several newcomers who are expected to make an impact this year in senior Jackson Sellett, juniors Braylin Bond, Jameson Hill, Joey Gallicchio, Cade Kilmartin and Wyatt Kilday and freshman Marion Persich. Junior Reece Doerr also is on the roster but is injured to start the season.

Persich is expected to be a key contributor as a freshman. In the fall, he was the starting quarterback for the football team.

“He’ll be making an impact, for sure,” Senica said. “He has some height. He’s aggressive. He can shoot. He can play the game. He’s going to bring a lot. He’s really going to help us this year.”

Last season, the Cavs tied for the area lead in team offense, averaging 61.5 points per game. Josh Senica (15.8) and Adams (14.6 ppg) accounted for nearly half of the team’s offense at 30.4 points per contest.

“Just like last year, on any given night it could be any one of those kids in the rotation who could put up big numbers,” John Senica said. “It depends on who’s hot that night and what the defense is allowing us.”

Senica said the Cavs have to get better on the defensive end.

“We have some work to do on defense, but the team is picking it up,” Senica said. “As the season moves on, we will definitely improve and get to the point where we’ll be able to hold our own. I think we’re going to be a pretty good defensive team. It might not be at the beginning of the season because there’s a learning curve.”

Senica said the team won’t back down and has good chemistry.

“We’re going to be competitive. I think that’s one of our strengths on both ends of the court,” Senica said. “We were very cohesive last year. This year it’s the same thing. They’re working very well together. They get along really well. They pick each other up. I think that’s a big thing. It’s just like a family.

Senica said the Cavs have not set long-term goals this season.

“We want to make sure we’re competitive each game,” Senica said. “We’re not going to look down the road too far. We’ll take it one game at a time. We’re going to try to improve for the next game. I know these kids, and they’re going to play each game like it’s their last. That’s what we talked about. Not looking at trying to win a regional, but taking one game at a time and giving 100%, 100% of the time.”