IVCC men’s basketball earns first win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 89, McHenry County 80: Roderick Watson-Pearcey scored 19 points to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season in a nonconference game in Crystal Lake.

La Salle-Peru graduate London Cabrera hit two second-half 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for IVCC (1-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 50, La Salle-Peru 25: Brie Ruppert scored six points as the Cavaliers lost in the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk.

Kelsey Frederick and Ashley Kawiecki each added five points for L-P (1-1).

Limestone 50, St. Bede 27: Lili McClain had 11 points and three blocks as the Bruins fell to 0-2 with a loss in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.

Marquette 50, Fieldcrest 43: Macy Gochanour scored 21 points as the Knights fell in the Falcon-Irish Tournament in Flanagan.

Pru Mangan had 10 points and TerriLynn Timmerman added nine for Fieldcrest (1-1).

West Chicago 52, Earlville 24: Bailey Miller scored four points as the Red Raiders lost in the IMSA Invite in Aurora.

Audrey Scherer grabbed 12 rebounds for Earlville (0-2).

BOYS BOWLING

Oregon 3,563, Mendota 3,305: Alex Holland rolled a 707 series with games of 259, 234 and 214 as the Trojans lost a match in Oregon.

Caeleb Ensor bowled a 588 series for Mendota, while BJ Bresley added a 547 series.

Rock Island 3,035, St. Bede 2,913: Haiden Ator bowled a 652 series as the Bruins lost a match in Rock Island.

Devin Steil rolled a 556 series for St. Bede, while Trayger Davis added a 487 series.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

McHenry County 93, IVCC 25: The Eagles fell to 0-4 with a nonconference loss in Crystal Lake.