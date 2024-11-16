With more depth, Hall girls basketball hopes to compete for Three Rivers Conference East title

After finishing top three in the Three Rivers Conference East Division the past two seasons, the Hall girls basketball team is looking to take the next step this winter.

“Our goal is always to compete for a conference title,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “We’ve been close a few years but haven’t been able to secure that. We also want to improve our record in tournament play and nonconference games to give ourselves a chance to earn a higher seed in regionals.

“This is one of the more focused groups I’ve had, and we’ve probably had the best start to a season, practice-wise, since I’ve been here. It’s been a lot of fun, and practices have been competitive with some really good energy from the kids.”

The Red Devils return a strong nucleus of seniors Ella Sterling and Kennedy Wozniak, and juniors Charlie Pellegrini and Natalia Zamora.

Sterling averaged 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game last winter, while Wozniak averaged 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2 steals, Pellegrini averaged 7.5 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Zamora was the team’s sixth man.

Sophomores Caroline Morris and Ava Delphi, junior Bella Orozco and freshman Leah Pelka also are expected to contribute.

“I think a big strength of our team is we have much more depth this year and will be able to play eight or nine girls, which isn’t something we’re used to having,” Orlandi said. “It will be nice to not have to play five girls the entire game and keep our kids fresher for not only the fourth quarter but just in general through the grind of the season.”

Offensively, the Red Devils must replace 1,000-point scorer McKenna Christiansen, who averaged 12.8 points per game last year.

Sterling “is a highly skilled post with great footwork” who can shoot from 15 feet in, Orlandi said, and is “one of the best passers on our team and sees the entire floor so well.”

Wozniak will handle the ball and has improved her shooting. Pellegrini has gotten stronger and it’s shown in her shooting range. Morris and Delphi are strong shooters, while Morris can also slash and is stronger around the basket. Orozco and Pelka also provide some offense.

“We’re going to have more shooters on the floor than we ever have, and we have a lot more girls with the ability to score at any given time,” Orlandi said. “It will also help having such a strong low post presence in the game, as well.”

Sterling’s presence inside also will be a big key on the defensive end.

“A strength will be our defensive quickness on the outside, which is helped by having Sterling patrol the middle,” Orlandi said. “It’s a nice luxury to have. Girls will be able to play aggressively on the edges knowing they will have help in the middle. We have a good combination of length and quickness.”