L-P co-op’s Sam Nauman places top 30 at state swimming: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Westmont: La Salle-Peru co-op sophomore Sam Nauman ended her season in the IHSA state preliminaries Friday at the FMC Natatorium.

Nauman placed 24th in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.16 seconds and finished 29th in the 200 IM in 2:10.77, which broke her own school record.

BOYS BOWLING

St. Bede 2,664, Cornerstone Christian 1,989: Haiden Ator rolled a 518 series Thursday to lead the Bruins to a victory in Minonk.

Trayger Davis bowled a 486 series for St. Bede, while Devin Steil added a 467 series.