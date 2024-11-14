St. Bede girls basketball hopes to return to state under new coach Tom Ptak

St. Bede's Ashlyn Ehm shoots the ball during the Class 1A Marquette Regional championship last season. Ehm averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds last year to help the Bruins to a 29-9 record and a fourth-place finish at state. (Scott Anderson)

After an unprecedented run to the Class 1A State Tournament last winter, the St. Bede girls basketball team looks different this season.

Tom Ptak has returned as head coach, taking over for Stephanie Mickley, who resigned after last year’s Class 1A fourth-place finish.

Ptak served as St. Bede’s interim head coach in 2021-22, leading the Bruins to a 14-17 record. He also served as an assistant coach in the program under Tom McGunnigal from 1997 to 2008, was an assistant in the St. Bede boys program from 2010-12 and was IVCC’s women’s coach from 2013-19.

The Bruins also lost several key players with 2023-24 NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year Ali Bosnich and Ella Hermes graduating and Lily Bosnich deciding to not play basketball to focus on training for track and field.

While there are plenty of changes, the Bruins return a strong core from last year’s team that went 29-9 and won the Tri-County Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Senior forward Ashleyn Ehm and junior guard Lili McClain started last season, while senior guard Quinn McClain started at times and was a key player off the bench during the state run.

Ehm averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season, while Lili McClain averaged 5 points and 3.3 rebounds and Quinn McClain averaged 3 points and 3.1 boards.

St. Bede's Lili McClain shoots a jump shot against Okawville during the Class 1A State semifinal game in February 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

“The three returning starters have put forth a lot of effort to help make my transition into this coaching role smoother,” Ptak said. “They have supported the team and have shown great leadership, which has ensured continuity and progress in our performance following last year’s remarkable season.”

Junior center Savannah Bray and senior guard Bailey Engels saw time off the bench last season, while junior forward Ava Balestri returns after missing last season because of an ACL injury.

Ptak said he expects the Bruins to be strong in the paint with three players 5-foot-10 or taller in Ehm (5-10), Quinn McClain (5-10) and Bray (6-0).

“Our strength will be our inside game,” Ptak said. “We have some height and experience with Ashlyn being the second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer (last season).”

Offensively, Ptak expects the Bruins to be balanced.

“I look for us to share the ball since all players can score,” Ptak said. “Lili McClain is probably our best shooter and creator along with Ashlyn Ehm. I think this guard-post duo will be a great addition to the offense. Quinn McClain will be a threat on offense due to her shooting skills as well as her driving capabilities and good passing.”

The Bruins will use different looks on defense.

“We will mix it up by playing man and zone with a focus on applying pressure on the perimeter,” Ptak said. “Our goal is to not get beat by the 3. The defense will be the deciding factor in how the season goes.”

The Bruins are looking to win the Tri-County Conference and return to state, Ptak said.