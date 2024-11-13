Mendota boys bowling tops Hall: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,269, Hall-Putnam County 2,228: BJ Bresley bowled a 643 series Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference win at Ladd Lanes in Ladd.
Kooper Novak rolled a 617 series for Mendota, while Alex Holland contributed a 580 series.
Sycamore 3,641, La Salle-Peru 3,052: Grady Sandor rolled a 594 series with a 236 high game as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match on the road.
Zach Quick bowled a 535 series for L-P, while Emerson Vasquez added a 526.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Waubonsee 80, IVCC 74: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 16 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Hunter Staton had 15 points for IVCC (0-5), while Roderick Watson-Pearcey added 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Waubonsee 75, IVCC 31: Jasmine Garman scored 14 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.
Shantell Morton had six points for IVCC (0-3), which had only five players available for the game.