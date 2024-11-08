Henry’s historic season ends in sectional final

WILLIAMSFIELD – It’s been 47 years since the last sectional championship for Henry-Senachwine, but despite a historical 30-win season the Mallards, they were not able to bring home the school’s first sectional title since 1977 as Illini Bluffs defeated Henry 25-19, 25-22 on Thursday in the Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional final.

“I could not be happier with this team,” Henry coach Rita Self said. “Didn’t end the way we wanted, but that Illini Bluffs team despite being young can flat out hit. We accomplished so much this season and I’m very excited about the girls we have returning next year.”

Right from the start, the Tigers’ freshmen made themselves known with a big stuff at the net from Addie Woertz and an ace from Chloe Eeten before a mishit from Henry’s Harper Schrock made it 3-0 Illini Bluffs.

A big hit down the middle from Brynna Anderson got the Mallards on the board, but a service error gave the momentum right back.

Maddy Stevens got a quick tip for the Tigers and two points later a block from Emerson Eeten and Brenna Davis forced a Henry timeout and capped off a 5-0 run to make it 10-2 Illini Bluffs.

“We needed to be firing on all cylinders,” Self said. “But when your biggest hitter also has to be your biggest blocker against a big hitting team, it’s tough.”

After the timeout, Kaitlyn Anderson got a kill, but big hitting freshman Emerson Eeten fired away for the sideout.

“It’s a nice feeling knowing she’s a freshman,” Illini Bluffs coach Quincy Thompson said. “I’m blessed to have such a great young team. The future is bright, but we’re not done this year yet either.”

Henry struggled throughout the night with serve receive as Stevens served up back-to-back aces as the lead grew to 14-3.

Anderson then picked up a kills for the Mallards, but it was Emerson Eeten again with a kill to get the Tigers rolling once again.

Henry did not go quietly though as Lauren Harbison made a quick tip that landed in the back before an ace from Anderson and a shot that sailed long from Eeeten made it 16-9 Tigers.

Moments later though, Chloe Eeten had a quick shot and then a block from Woertz and Brenna Davis extended the Illini Bluffs lead to 19-11.

Looking to keep the first set alive, Brooklyn Thompson had a kill off the Tigers defenders, but as it was throughout the night, the Tigers responded with a big kill from Emerson Eeten.

A few errors from the Tigers and an ace from Rachel Eckert made it close, but Illini Bluffs prevailed with the 25-19 first set victory.

Henry came out firing in the second set determined to keep its season alive and got a block right out of the gates from Anderson and Harbison before Eeten sent a shot into the net for an early 2-0 Henry lead.

“I thought we came out with great energy in the second set,” Harbison said. “I think we figured out a few of their weaknesses in the second set and were able to get some things going. It wasn’t quite enough, but what a great season.”

Woertz got Illini Bluffs on the board with a kill, but the Mallards responded with a big kill of their own from Anderson to go up 3-1.

With the score tied at 4, Schrock and Rachel Eckert combined for a block and then Eckert followed with a solo block to take the 6-4 advantage.

A few plays later, Eckert served an ace and then another combo block from Anderson and Schrock made it a 10-6 Henry advantage that forced an Illini Bluffs timeout.

The Tigers responded with a huge kill from Emerson Eeten and a block from Brenna Davis to go along with an ace from Eeten as they closed the gap to 10-9.

Schrock landed a shot on the back line and then Kaitlyn Anderson and Brynna Anderson got the block for the 12-9 edge.

With the Mallards leading 14-11, the tide started to change as Woertz landed a shot on the back line and after a couple misplayed shots and an ace from Lexi Brinkman, the game was tied at 15.

Henry was whistled for a double hit before Emerson Eeten put down a smash, and after a Henry timeout put down another to help cap off a 9-1 run that gave the Tigers a 20-15 advantage.

The Mallards picked up a nice touch shot from Schrock, but Tigers returned to Emerson Eeten for a big kill and a 21-16 lead.

On back-to-back plays, Schrock and Brynna Anderson sent shots off the Illini Bluff defenders that cut the deficit to 22-20.

But in the end it was not enough as Emerson Eeten landed two more kills, including the final point as the Tigers took a 25-22 second set victory to secure the sectional crown.

“I thought rotating the lineup a bit in the second set helped against some of their big hitting,” Self said. “But in the end they just found ways to get it done.”

The Mallards finished with a school-record 30 wins while winning the Tri-County Conference Tournament and a regional title.

“What a season though,” Kaitlyn Anderson said. “We made history this year and the way we responded in that second set was amazing. I’m so proud of this team.”

Emerson Eeten led all attackers with 13 kills for Illini Bluffs, while Henry was led by Thompson with four kills while Harbison added 15 assists. Taylor Frawley had five digs and Kaitlyn Anderson led with six points.