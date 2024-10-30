St. Bede, Putnam County advance in regional play: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Peru: The higher seeds both won Tuesday in the Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinals.

The host and No. 3-seeded Bruins defeated No. 14 DePue 25-15, 25-14 before No. 5 Putnam County topped No. 13 LaMoille 25-8, 25-17.

Myah Richardson had 10 points, five aces, seven digs, five assists and four kills for PC, while Maggie Spratt had nine points, four aces, five kills and four digs. Eme Bouxsein contributed nine assists, eight points, an ace, five digs and three kills.

The Bruins and Panthers will play in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday following the first semi between No. 2 Henry-Senachwine and No. 9 Roanoke-Benson.

Coal City 2, Hall 0: The No. 7-seeded Red Devils saw their season come to a close with a 25-16, 25-20 loss to the No. 4 Coalers in a Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal in Coal City.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Peru: Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the La Salle-Peru co-op split a pair of duals at the Illinois Valley YMCA.

The Cavaliers lost 63-31 to Metamora and defeated Macomb 75-19.

Nauman won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.58 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.41. L-P’s Finley Jobst won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.97.