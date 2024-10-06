Mendota boys soccer routs Earlville: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Earlville 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Cesar Casas scored a goal and had two assists, Johan Cortez had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Carlos, Danny Garcia, David Casas and Luis Ramirez each added a goal.

Monmouth-Roseville 2, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in a Three Rivers Conference game in Monmouth to fall to 3-11-3 overall and 2-3 in conference.

VOLLEYBALL

At Orion: Princeton placed fourth at Orion’s Charger Classic.

In pool play, the Tigresses beat Monmouth United (25-18, 25-19) and United Township JV (25-11, 25-23) and lost to Orion (25-20, 25-19).

Princeton lost 26-24, 25-15 to Tri-Valley in the third-place match.

Ellie Harp had 29 points, three aces, 22 kills, 21 digs, five assists and two blocks for Princeton (11-13), while Makayla Hecht had 70 assists, 24 points and two aces. Camryn Driscoll added 27 digs, 20 points and three aces.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Elmwood: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 17th among 231 runners at the Elmwood Invitational at Maple Lane Country Club, running the 3-mile course in 16:22.3.

Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore finished 44th in 17:33.1 as the Storm placed 13th among 19 teams.

In the girls race, Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore was 61st among 186 runners in 21:50, while Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour was 91st in 23:31.4.

The Storm placed 14th, and the Knights were 15th among 18 teams.

At Peoria: Princeton’s Ruby Acker placed 46th among 247 runners at the Peoria Invitational, finishing the 3-mile course in 19:31.

The Tigresses placed 22nd among 33 teams. Paton Frueh finished 59th in 19:51.

In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson finished 59th among 253 runners in 16:14.

The Tigers finished 33rd.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 1, Richard J. Daley 0: Jakob Stumm scored the game’s lone goal as the Eagles earned a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Jabulile Mooketsi made five saves for IVCC (3-3-4).