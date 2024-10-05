NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Kaitlyn Anderson

The Henry-Senachwine volleyball team is off to one of the best starts in school history at 18-4 overall and 5-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

Senior middle hitter Kaitlyn Anderson has played a key role in the Mallards’ strong season.

Last week she had 14 digs, six kills, four assists and a block against Marquette, 12 digs, nine kills and six points against Peoria Heights, and 19 digs, five kills, four points and a block against El Paso-Gridley.

Anderson surpassed 500 career kills against Marquette.

“Kaitlyn’s a ton for us,” Henry coach Rita Self said. “She probably hasn’t gotten as many swings as she has in the past because we’re pretty balanced in the front row. Kaitlyn is tough. She’s the stud. She wants the ball in big-time situations, and I want her to have the ball in big-time situations because I know that she knows how and she wants to win and she wants to put the ball away.

“She commands the court when she’s out there. She’s definitely our vocal leader.”

For her performance, Anderson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Anderson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Besides your home court, where is your favorite place to play volleyball?

Anderson: I’d probably have to say Seneca’s gym. They just got a new, really big, really nice gym with all the cool fancy flat screens and stuff, so it’s cool playing there.

Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?

Anderson: I play fall softball with my Aftershock team. I love those girls. They’re from everywhere. Some of them are in our conference. I like playing with them on my off days.

What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?

Anderson: Last year my friends and I dressed up as street signs. I was a traffic cone. That was pretty fun.

What is the best candy to get at Halloween?

Anderson: Definitely a Twix bar.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Anderson: I want to go to North Carolina to watch Duke men’s basketball play.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Anderson: Skylar Wallace. She plays softball for the Florida Gators. She’s a really strong mental player. I really look up to her in a lot of ways mentally and on the field. Talking to her would be really cool.

What are your plans after high school?

Anderson: I want to continue my academic and athletic career with softball at a four-year university.

What is your favorite subject?

Anderson: I’d say math just because I’m better at it.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Anderson: I thought I did really well. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, obviously. We had really good energy. I felt like I needed to step up a little bit offense-wise and defense-wise. In the backcourt I feel like I hadn’t been performing, so I was really excited to pick up a lot of digs for my team.