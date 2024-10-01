St. Bede girls golf beats Newman: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 233, Newman 254: Anna Cyrocki shot a 54 to help the Bruins to a victory at Emerald Hills Golf Course in Sterling.

Also for St. Bede, Andrea Brandner and Violet Lopez each carded a 57 and Eden Galvan added a 65.

Princeton 211, Sherrard 213: Samantha Woolley carded a 50 as the Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference victory at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton.

Reese Reviglio (52), Hanna Claiborne (53) and Halli Petersen (56) rounded out the scores for Princeton.

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Carson Rowe shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a triangular victory at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The Mallards carded a 163 to beat IVC (194) and Princeville (217).

Also for Henry, Jacob Miller had a 40, while Landon Harbison and Ben Meachum each added a 43.

At Sterling: St. Bede carded a 202 to finish behind Newman (171) and Alleman (193) in a triangular at Emerald Hills Golf Course.

Abe Wiesbrock led the Bruins with a 47, while Zach Husser and Caden Carls each had a 50 and Ty Carls added a 55.

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Morris 1: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference win in Morris.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, Midland 1: Bailey Miller had 12 kills, 10 points and two aces to lead the Red Raiders to an 18-25, 25-23, 27-25 victory in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Liz Vazquez had 20 digs for Earlville, while Payton Actis added 13 assists, nine points and two aces.

Marquette 2, Hall 0: Morgan Hoscheid had 18 assists and six digs as the Red Devils lost 25-20, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Spring Valley.

Natalia Zamora had six kills for Hall, while Kennedy Wozniak contributed nine digs, three kills and an ace.

Mercer County 2, Mendota 0: Laylie Denault put down seven kills as the Spikers lost 25-21, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.

Ella Martin added 15 assists for Mendota.

Knoxville 2, Bureau Valley 0: Taylor Neuhalfen had 12 kills, nine digs, four points and two aces as the Storm lost 25-21, 25-22 in a Lincoln Trail Conference match in Knoxville.

Libby Endress had 19 assists, five digs, five points and an ace for BV, while Lesleigh Maynard added 12 digs, four points and an ace.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 4, Waubonsee 1: Emma Walker won at No. 1 singles and paired with Mckenzie Eichelkraut to win at No. 1 doubles to help the Eagles to a victory Sunday in La Salle.

Walker was a 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 winner at No. 1, while Walker and Eichelkraut won 8-4.

Also in singles for IVCC, Charlee Bourell won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, Zyria Zuniga remained undefeated with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 4 and Mina James and Alex Mahan won by default.

In doubles, Bourell and Marisa Vickers won 8-2 at No. 2, while James and Briana Keith won by default.