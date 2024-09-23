Junior high softball: Hannah Heiberger, Putnam County punches ticket to state

Putnam County defeated Washington St. Patrick 10-0 on Saturday to capture the Oglesby 1A Sectional championship and advance to the IESA State Tournament. The Pumas will face Lexington at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Bloomington. Team members pictured after winning the regional championship are (front row, from left) Bailey Vice, Hannah Heiberger, McKlay Gensini, Tula Rue, Kami Nauman and Emmy Carboni; and (back row) Back Row Emily Konczak, Lillian Bouxsin, Makenna Goulding, Murphy Hopkins, Jaylyn Dickey, Mylee Christiansen, Avery Lenkaitis, Anahi Avila, Chloe Christiansen, Jolene Poole and Anni Judd. (Photo provided by PCJH)

The Putnam County Junior High girls softball team rode the dominant pitching of Hannah Heiberger to a 10-0 victory over Washington St. Patrick to capture the Oglesby 1A Sectional championship on Saturday,

Heiberger struck out 10 over five innings, spinning a one-hitter with one walk allowed.

The Pumas will take a 19-2 record to the IESA 1A State Tournament to face Lexington (16-5) at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Champions Field in Bloomington.

Lexington advanced to state by defeating Ashland Central 7-6 at the Ashland Sectional on Saturday and Pekin Rankin 12-6 for the regional championship.

PC broke Saturday’s game open by scoring seven runs in the second inning.

The Pumas captured the Oglesby 1A Regional on Saturday, Sept. 17, defeating host Oglesby Holy Family 14-7 for the championship.

PC also beat Ladd 14-0 and Streator St. Michael 10-0 in regional play.