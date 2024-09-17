L-P volleyball tops Yorkville in 3 sets: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Yorkville 1: Aubrey Duttlinger had 11 kills and six digs to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 victory in a nonconference match in Yorkville.

Carly Garretson had 16 points and 14 assists for L-P (16-1), while Kalli Ware contributed 12 digs and 10 points.

Dixon 2, Princeton 0: Makayla Hecht had 10 assists, six points, one ace and five digs as the Tigresses lost 25-22, 25-20 in a nonconference match in Dixon.

Keely Lawson had nine points, two aces and four kills for Princeton (7-9).

Earlville 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Bailey Miller put down 11 kills to help the Red Raiders to a 26-24, 25-22 nonconference victory in Washburn.

Audrey Scherer served for eight points and five aces, while Liz Vazquez had 14 digs.

Bureau Valley 2, Putnam County 0: The Storm earned a 25-15, 25-14 nonconference victory in Manlius.

Myah Richardson had 10 points and nine kills for Putnam County (7-6), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 11 digs and two aces.

St. Bede 2, Kewanee 0: The Bruins won 25-22, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Peru.

Midland 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants fell 25-9, 25-7 in a nonconference match in DePue.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Abe Wiesbrock and Caden Carls each shot a 42 as St. Bede finished second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Midland and the Bruins each scored a 173, but the Timberwolves won on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Marquette had a 206.

Zack Husser had a 44 for St. Bede, while Ty Carls added a 45.

At Sterling: Jackson Mason carded a 39 to share medalist honors and lead Princeton to a Three Rivers Conference triangular.

The Tigers tallied a 174 to beat Newman (177) and Orion (193).

Also for Princeton, Nolan Kloepping had a 43, Luke Smith shot a 45, and Jayden Fulkerson added a 47.

At McNabb: Jacob Miller shot a 41 as Henry-Senachwine finished third in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Williamsfield won with a 163, Roanoke-Benson had a 166, and the Mallards carded a 174.

Landon Harbison and Carson Rowe each had a 43 for Henry, while Daniel Hill added a 47.

GIRLS GOLF

At Prophetstown: Anna Cyrocki shot a 48 as St. Bede finished second in a quadrangular at Prophet Hills Country Club.

Erie-Prophetstown won with a 191, followed by the Bruins (216), Newman (231) and Bureau Valley (267).

Breanna Martinez had a 53 for St. Bede, while Andrea Brandner had a 55. Eden Galvan added a 60.

Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 60.

BOYS SOCCER

Sycamore 5, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 7, Sauk Valley 2: Marisa Vickers and Mina James each won a singles match and helped a doubles team win to lead the Eagles to a victory Sunday in La Salle.

Vickers won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and paired with Charlee Bourell to win 8-1 at No. 2 doubles.

James won 6-7, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 5 singles and teamed with Briana Keith to win 9-8 (11-9) at No. 3 doubles.

Other singles winners for IVCC were Emma Walker at No. 1 (7-5, 6-2), Liz Zungia at No. 4 (6-7, 7-5, 6-0) and Alex Mahan at No. 5 (7-5, 7-6).