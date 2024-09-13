NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Lauren Harbison

Lauren Harbison and the Henry-Senachwine volleyball team are off to a strong start to the season.

Last week, Harbison led the Mallards to wins over Stark County, Roanoke-Benson and Flanagan-Cornell as she had 66 assists and 26 digs.

“Our team is exciting to watch and Lauren is a big part of this excitement,” Henry coach Rita Self said. “As setter, she moves the ball on offense very well, averaging 10.5 assists per set this past week, and with her quickness she covers a lot of ground defensively, leading our team in total digs. In our first six contests this season she has already tallied two double-doubles in assists and digs. It won’t be long before she breaks 1,000 in each of these categories for her career.”

For her performance, Harbison was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Harbison answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Harbison: I was in third grade when I started playing on a club team. I got into it because of my mom. She played in high school and it was her favorite sport, so she told me that I should try it out and I ended up loving it so I continued.

What do you like about playing volleyball?

Harbison: I love setting. I love diving and running all over the court. I find that very fun. Moving my feet a lot. I love getting to all the balls.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Harbison: Definitely the hustle. I try not to let any balls drop, whether that means I have to lay out for them or just run anywhere. Even though I’m short, I love to block. Since we run a 5-1, I do get the chance to block every now and then.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Harbison: Winning regionals in softball last year.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?

Harbison: [Former St. Bede volleyball, basketball and softball player] Ella Hermes.

Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?

Harbison: I like the weather and I like haunted houses, carving pumpkins and all the fall activities.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Harbison: Donuts, for sure.

What TV show or movie do you never get tired of watching?

Harbison: I would probably say Christmas movies. I never get tired of watching those.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Harbison: I would go to a Morgan Wallen concert because I love his music and he’s a great performer.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Harbison: I thought I did pretty good. I thought the hustle was there. I’ve been working on my setting. I thought my balls were on target and getting to where they need to be so that my hitters can put the ball down and we can score and win games.