La Salle-Peru boys and girls cross country victorious: NewsTribune Tuesday Roundup

Boys cross country

Ross Greiter Invite: At Plano on Tuesday, La Salle-Peru took the boys title at the Ross Greiter Invite with 29 points. Griffin Hammers and Adam Kasperski finished second and third for the Cavaliers. Anthony Padilla ran fifth, and Braylin Bond was seventh for La Salle.

Winnebago Season Opener: At Winnebago, Mendota ran fourth as a team. The Trojans’ top finisher was senior Anthony Kelson, who placed fourth.

Princeton Triangular: At Princeton, Augustis Swanson won the boys race, and the Tigers finished first overall with 25 points.

Girls cross country

Ross Greiter Invite: At Plano, the L-P Cavaliers edged out the host Reapers with 27 points to 30 for Plano. Kiely Domyancich was the top finisher for L-P, as she ran fourth. Grace Politsch ran seventh and Yoselin Carlos ninth for the Cavaliers.

Princeton Triangular: At Princeton, the Tigers took the top three spots to win the team race. Ruby Acker, Payton Frueh and Alexandra Waca finished 1-2-3 overall.

Boys soccer

Earlville 9, Parkview Christian 0: At Yorkville, Alvin Hernandez netted a hat trick as the Red Raiders cruised to the nonconference win. Easton Fruit scored twice, and Grady Harp, Adam Waite, Adin Hensley and Gavin Guelde added solo tallies for Earlville (2-4).

Girls volleyball

Kewanee 2, Hall 0: At Kewanee, the Red Devils fell in two games, 25-23, 25-21. Kennedy Wozniak had four kills and 10 digs, and Morgan Hoscheid had 15 assists for Hall.

Putnam County 2, Earlville 0: At Granville, the Red Raiders dropped a nonconference match 25-21, 25-12. Bailey Miller had four kills and 12 digs, and Elizabeth Vazquez has four service points and 12 digs for Earlville.

Princeton 2, Mendota 0: At Princeton, Ellie Happ had six kills, and Makayla Hecht added 19 assists as the Tigers took the match in two, 25-23, 25-19. Camryn Driscoll added 11 digs for Princeton (7-7, 2-1 in the TRAC).

Girls swimming

La Salle-Peru Co-Op 122, Morris 58: At Morris, the Cavaliers swept all three relays in the Interstate 8 dual meet. Finley Jobst captured two event wins for the Cavaliers.

Girls golf

La Salle-Peru 194, Princeton 233: At Peru, senior Allie Thirn shot the low round of the day with a 40 to lead the Cavaliers. Sophia Chiu added a 44 for L-P. Reese Reviglio had the low round for Princeton with a 51.

Mendota 175, Rock Falls 194: Grady Jones earned medalist honors with a 40 to lead Mendota to the win. Evan McPheeters added a 41 for Mendota.

Girls tennis

Princeton 3, East Moline United 2: At Princeton, a sweep of all three levels of doubles did the trick as the Tigers won the nonconference match. Princeton sealed the win with a 6-1, 6-2 win in No. 3 doubles from Tessa Carlson and Ella Kinnamon.