NewsTribune area sports schedule for Sept. 9-15

L-P's Ismael Mejia and Ottawa's Michael Bedolla look to advance the ball up the field during the game last week. (Scott Anderson)

Monday, Sept. 9

Boys golf: La Salle-Peru at Princeton, St. Bede, Henry-Senachwine at Putnam County, Mendota at Orion, Knoxville, Abingdon-Avon, West Central at Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mendota at Yorkville, Earlville at IVC, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at El Paso-Gridley, West Central at Bureau Valley, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: Sandwich at Mendota, 6 p.m.; Bureau Valley at St. Bede, Hall at Putnam County, LaMoille at Amboy, Dwight at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.

Men’s golf: IVCC at Hawk 36, 8 a.m.

Women’s soccer: IVCC at Joliet, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Boys golf: Hall, Mercer County at Riverdale, St. Bede, Putnam County at Henry-Senachwine, Rockridge at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at Kewanee, Princeton at Riverdale, Earlville at Parkview Christian, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Somonauk, 6 p.m.

Coed cross country: La Salle-Peru at Plano Invite, St. Bede, Putnam County, Marquette at Henry-Midland, Mendota at Winnebago, Fieldcrest at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Fieldcrest at Eureka Kool Classic, 2:30 p.m.; Princeton at La Salle-Peru, Dwight at St. Bede, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: La Salle-Peru at Morris, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Newman at Mendota, United Township at Princeton, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Kewanee at Hall, Mendota at Princeton, 6 p.m.; Putnam County at Earlville, 6:30 p.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at LaMoille, Serena at DePue, Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley, Annawan at Henry-Senachwine, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Boys golf: Newman at Mendota, Princeton, Erie-Prophetstown at Monmouth-Roseville, Ridgewood at Bureau Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Kewanee at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.; Morris at La Salle-Peru, 6 p.m.

Girls golf: Princeton, Mercer County at Erie-Prophetstown, Bureau Valley, Orion at Rockridge, Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: St. Bede at Alleman, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: La Salle-Peru at Annawan, St. Bede at Mercer County, Bureau Valley at Wethersfield, DePue at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer: IVCC at Black Hawk, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Boys golf: La Salle-Peru, Hinckley-Big Rock at Mendota, Hall at Sherrard, Fieldcrest at Seneca, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mendota at DePue-Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Princeton at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6 p.m.

Girls golf: St. Bede at Alleman, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: La Salle-Peru at Byron, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Dixon, Washington at La Salle-Peru, St. Bede at Peoria Christian, Princeton at Mendota, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: La Salle-Peru at Morris, Erie-Prophetstown at Princeton, 6 p.m.; Earlville at Plano, 6:30 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at St. Bede, Putnam County at Marquette, Rockridge at Bureau Valley, LaMoille at Leland, DePue at Hiawatha, LeRoy at Fieldcrest, Midland at Henry-Senachwine, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Boys golf: La Salle-Peru at Metamora’s Redbird Classic, 1 p.m.; St. Bede at Alleman, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at Earlville, 7 p.m.

Football: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, Walther Christian at St. Bede, Mendota at Hall, Sherrard at Princeton, Lewistown at Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest at LeRoy, Galva at Amboy co-op, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Boys golf: St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Bureau Valley, Henry-Senachwine at Keweanee Invite, 8:30 a.m.; La Salle-Peru at Metamora’s Redbird Classic, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: DePue-Hall at La Salle-Peru, 11 a.m.; Mendota vs. TBA at Body Armor Series, 6:30 p.m.

Coed cross country: St. Bede, Putnam County, Henry-Midland at Peoria First to the Finish, 8 a.m.; La Salle-Peru, Hall, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Amboy co-op at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bureau Valley at Forreston, TBA

Girls tennis: La Salle-Peru at Lincoln-Way East Invite, 8:30 a.m.; St. Bede at Aurora Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Volleyball: Hall, LaMoille, Henry-Senachwine at Midland Tournament, 8 a.m.; Alleman at Bureau Valley, noon

Junior college cross country: IVCC at Ken Weidt Classic, noon

Men’s soccer: Rock Valley at IVCC, 2 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Rock Valley at IVCC, noon

Sunday, Sept. 15

Women’s tennis: Sauk Valley at IVCC, 11 a.m.