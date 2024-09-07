Swimming: L-P co-op looking for success with young but talented squad

La Salle-Peru co-op swimmer Sam Nauman swims during a meet last season. Nauman was a state qualifier in the 100-yard backstroke last fall. (Scott Anderson)

Last season, the La Salle-Peru co-op girls swimming team was blessed with a talented freshman class of seven swimmers.

Sam Nauman, of Henry-Senachwine, was a state qualifier as a freshman, while L-P’s Emma Short, Anna Weitl and Clara Weitl, Ottawa’s Annabelle Threadgill and Quinn Wilkinson and Serena’s Finley Jobst also were key contributors for the Cavaliers.

The Cavs also return L-P seniors Mikenna DeSpain and Anna Ricci, L-P junior Marlee Bankson and Ottawa juniors Makena Burke, Lily Miller and Grecia Romero.

This season, L-P welcomes another strong freshman class with Ottawa’s Addisyn Budnick, Lillian Clayton and Taylor Ditchfield and L-P’s Emily Lowery.

“We had a pretty young team last year with all the freshmen who came in,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “All of them are back again this year. I’ve also got a couple promising freshmen. We’re still a young team. Out of the 17 kids, I’ve got four juniors and two seniors, so that’s 11 sophomores and freshmen.

“We’r still young so we still have a ways to go, but they’re working really hard in practice. I’m always optimistic at the beginning of the season.”

Last fall, Nauman set the team record in the 100-yard backstroke multiple times and won the event in 59.84 seconds at the Normal Community Sectional to earn a trip to state.

L-P Co-op swimmer Emma Short competes in the 500 yard freestyle during a swimming meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

McNally expects Nauman to contend for a state berth again this season.

“She’s been a leader,” McNally said. She is already very knowledgable about the sport of swimming. She knows what she wants to do. She’s set her goals and they’re quite lofty and because of that she sets a great example for the rest of the team to follow in practice.”

McNally also is hoping for the Cavs to qualify a relay for state. He said he thinks L-P has a chance to advance in the 200-yard medley relay with Nauman swimming the backstroke, Short in the breaststroke, Lowery in the butterfly and Jobst in the freestyle. Anna Weitl could also swim the breaststroke on the relay.

McNally said the Cavs have several other swimmers who could potentially be in the mix for a state berth.

“Realistically, probably Sam and hopefully a relay will go to state and anything else that happens is icing on top of the cake. I believe there’s a possibility for four or five of them to achieve a state-qualifying time or perhaps do well enough at sectional to make it to state. But it’s early in the season and we still have a ways to go.”

The Cavs also hope to be in contention for a sectional title.

“I always have a goal to win sectional,” McNally said. “Last year we had a strong freshman class and another good group of freshmen came in this year. It may be another year or two before it all happens. They’re all working hard at practice. Sectional assignments haven’t been made yet so I don’t know who we’re swimming against, but it’s always been a goal of mine.

“I think we’ll do well this year. I think that every year. I’m more of an optimist. I believe we’re on a path to have continued success this year.”