Fieldcrest, Bureau Valley lose: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

FOOTBALL

Central A&M 42, Fieldcrest 14: The Raiders scored four touchdowns in the first half en route to a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Small Division victory over the host Knights in Minonk on Friday.

The Knights trailed 28-0 after Central A&M scored with 5:04 left in the second quarter, but Fieldcrest got on the board with 1:30 left in the half on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kash Klendworth to Michael Beckett.

Eddie Lorton rushed for 195 and a touchdown on 29 carries for Fieldcrest (0-2), which travels to LeRoy in Week 3.

Ridgeview/Lexington 35, Bureau Valley 0: The Storm were held to 170 offensive yards and eight first downs as they lost a nonconference game on the road.

The Storm trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Bryce Helms led the BV rushing attack with 21 yards on 11 carries. He also competed 6 of 9 passes for75 yards. Blake Foster had three receptions for 45 yards for the Storm (1-1), who open Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division play next week at home against Lewistown.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Hall won the Bureau County Match Play title for the second year in a row.

The Red Devils defeated St. Bede 5-1 in their first match before coming from behind to defeat Bureau Valley 4-2 in the championship round.

Landen Plym, Noah Plym and Johnni Escatel each went 2-0 on the day.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Seneca: Fieldcrest senior Caleb Krischel finished an area-best 11th in the Twilight in the Woods Invitational.

Krischel ran the 3-mile course in 17:42.

The Amboy co-op finished fifth among the 13 teams.

Henry Nichols led the Clippers as he finished 24th in 18:42.2, while teammates Atticus Horner (20:04.7) and Otto Horner (20:19.8) were 46th and 49th, respectively.

Hall’s Jeremy Smith finished 54th in 20:52.7, while Putnam County’s Brayden Zuniga was 71st in 21:37.5.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher was 45th in 24:56.7.

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 3, Earlville 0: The Tigers recorded a shutout in a nonconference game in Princeton.