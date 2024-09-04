2024 NewsTribune boys cross country preview capsules: State qualifier Anthony Kelson returns for Mendota

Here’s a look at the boys cross country teams in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: John Beatty

Top returners: Adam Kasperski, sr.; Griffin Hammers, jr.; Braylin Bond, jr.

Key newcomers: Anthony Padilla, so.; Gianni Verucchi, so.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers return a strong core in Kasperski, Hammers and Bond. Kasperski was a sectional qualifier last fall, while Hammers was a track and field state qualifier in the 800 meters in the spring. Beatty said Padilla and Verucchi had good track and field seasons as freshmen. “I would like to take us back to the county title,” Beatty said. “The boys look good. I think we can get a couple of state qualifiers.”

La Salle-Peru’s Adam Kasperski runs during a meet last fall. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Greyson Marincic, sr.; Raudel Hermosillo, so.; Eric Du, jr.

Key newcomers: Mason Ross, sr.; Kaden Nauman, sr.; Jackson Bogatitus, fr.; Dominik Avila, fr.

Worth noting: Marincic is back for his fourth season after earning All-Tri-County Conference last fall. “He has had a nice summer running and wants to get to the state meet as a team, and if not, individually,” Makransky said. Hermosillo and Du also return, while the Bruins welcome two first-year seniors and a pair of freshmen. “Our goals are to improve each meet, run and bond as a team,” Makransky said. “We want to continue traditions for the team and to advance to the state meet. We are blessed to have a full seven runners and also senior leadership.”

Hall

Coach: Tom Keegan

Top returner: Eri Martinez-Prado.

Worth noting: Martinez-Prado qualified for sectionals last year, placing 15th at the Seneca Sectional, and takes aim on making it back. He placed 22nd in the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Junior Joseph Caracheo hopes to overcome hip issues he battled last year. Senior Jeremy Smith, who was part of the Red Devils’ 4x100-meter relay team that made it to state in track last spring, returns for his second year of distance training. Sophomore William Pikula also returns. Senior Hunter Pozzi joins the team this fall along with freshmen Marcos Castro, Chase Mecagni and Cristian Payan. The Red Devils will open the season Monday at Seneca.

Putnam County

Coach: Chuck McConnell

Top returners: Brayden Zungia, jr.; Dominic Carboni, so.

Key newcomers: Quincy Smith, fr.

Worth noting: Zungia is returning for PC with the hope of qualifying for sectionals this fall. “He is looking forward to the season and continuing to drop his time,” McConnell said. “Already at practices he has been surpassing his times from last year. Dominic’s goal is to continue improving his times.” Smith joins the team after running in junior high. “He is ready to compete at the next level of his running career,” McConnell said.

Mendota

Coach: Kevin Wohrley

Top returners: Anthony Kelson, sr.; Carlos Toribio, jr.; Ryder Woods, so.; Hector Gonzalez, jr.; Spencer Kain, jr.; Travis Mumm, jr.

Worth noting: The Trojans have a veteran roster led by Kelson, the 2023 NewsTribune Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. Kelson won the Princeton, Kewanee and La Salle County invitationals last season and was a state qualifier. “You will not find a harder worker or kinder teammate,” Wohrley said. “Anthony is a tremendous ambassador for our sport, and he will look to continue his growth as a competitor.” Mendota looks to replace Dagen Setchell, a NewsTribune All-Area pick last fall who’s now running at IVCC. “Carlos Toribio looks like the athlete poised to step in for Dagen Setchell,” Wohrley said. “Ryder Woods, Hector Gonzolez, Spencer Kain and Travis Mumm will rotate through at top five. They are an experienced group that will make solid gains by pushing hard in practice while listening to their bodies to avoid the injury bug.”

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Returning runners: Jackson Drozda, so.; Dawson Lambert, sr.; Cruz Rodriguez, so.; Augustus Swanson, jr.; Tyler VandeVenter, so.

Newcomers: Brady Peach, fr.

Worth noting: Swanson was NewsTribune All-Area last fall. He led the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in their own Coates Invitational and a 15th-place showing at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. He was a sectional qualifier, placing eighth in the Seneca Regional. He placed 32nd in the Oregon Sectional. VandeVenter also will play soccer this fall.

Bureau Valley

Coach: Bob Benck

Top returners: Adrian Gallardo, jr.; Landon Hulsing, sr.; Maddox Moore, jr.; Nathan Siri, sr.; Kaleb Workman, sr.

Worth noting: Gallardo qualified for sectionals by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional last fall. He placed 25th in the Three Rivers Conference Meet and 76th in the Oregon Sectional. Moore finished 36th in the Three Rivers Meet and 36th in the Bureau Valley Regional. The Storm are 16 runners strong with Hulsing, Siri, Workman, senior Rhiley Pinter and juniors Andrew Roth and Dillon Wagner rounding out the varsity lineup.

Amboy co-op

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Jhett Cowser, so., Bryson Full, sr.

Worth noting: This year’s Clipper squad includes runners from Amboy, AFC and LaMoille. Cowser led the Clippers with a 24th-place finish in the Seneca Regional last year. He is the lone runner from LaMoille. Full placed 39th in the regional. Other squad members are senior Atticus Horner, sophomores Henri Nichols, Aaron Coster and Otto Horner and freshmen Jayce Hermeyer and Landon Carter.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Chad Kuehnl

Top returners: Caleb Krischel, sr.

Key newcomers: Rylan Vallazza, so.; Lucas Schmillen, so.

Worth noting: Krischel is a strong No. 1 runner for the Knights. He placed seventh in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet last year and was a sectional qualifier. “Caleb Krischel is hoping to make his first state appearance in his final season,” Kuehnl said. Vallazza and Schmillen are joining cross country after running track and field in the spring.

Henry-Midland

Coach: Carrie Meffert

Top returners: James Braun, sr.

Key newcomers: Tristen Hall, Wyck Dever, JD Loeser; Russell Cheney, sr.; Nick Brozak, sr.

Worth noting: Braun is back to lead the Timberducks. Meffert said “he was a strong competitor last year until he suffered and injury.” Braun is coming off another injury sustained over the summer. “I am hopeful that he will be where he needs to be by the time we reach sectional,” Meffert said. Hall, Dever and Loeser are expected to be strong contributors as well as first-year seniors Cheney and Brozak, who have track and field experience. “I’d really like to see our boys make it past sectional this year,” Meffert said. “With the freshmen and seasoned runners returning, they have a good chance. They have been working hard and giving 1005 at practice.”