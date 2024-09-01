Putnam County volleyball wins Somonauk tournament: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Somonauk: Putnam County won the Somonauk tournament on Saturday, winning seven of nine sets.

The Panthers beat Hinckley-Big Rock (26-24, 13-25, 25-21), Somonauk (25-18, 18-25, 25-19) and Leland (25-22, 25-17, 25-21).

Myah Richardson had 38 digs, 31 kills, 20 assists and nine aces for PC (5-1), while Eme Bouxsein had 28 digs, 23 assists, six kills and six aces.

At Spring Valley: Hall finished second in its own Hall Early Bird Invitational.

In pool play, the Red Devils beat Stark County (25-17, 25-16) and St. Bede (28-26, 25-20) and split with Fieldcrest (27-25, 17-25).

Hall beat Princeton 25-23, 27-25 in the semifinals before losing 25-14, 25-5 to Sherrard in the championship.

The Tigresses went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Roanoke-Benson (25-23, 25-13) and LaMoille (25-18, 25-21) and a loss to Sherrard (25-16, 27-25).

Princeton beat St. Bede 25-20, 25-14 in the third-place match.

Makayla Hecht had 50 assists, 29 points, 10 digs and three aces for Princeton, while Caroline Keutzer contributed 26 kills, 22 points and seven aces.

In pool play, Fieldcrest beat Stark County (25-11, 25-18), split with Hall and lost to St. Bede (25-23, 25-22). The Knights topped Roanoke-Benson 25-22, 25-11 in the fifth-place match.

Keara Barisch had 28 kills and six aces for Fieldcrest, while Macy Gochanour had 74 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Morris 2, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost in the War on 34 in Earlville.

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: La Salle-Peru placed third at Princeton’s Ryder Cup at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Cavaliers scored a 187 to finish behind Rockridge (173) and Dixon (178). Princeton finished fifth with a 201.

The L-P pair of Allie Thome and Sophia Chiu placed second with an 83, one stroke behind winners Anna and Isabel Carroll, of Rockridge.

Princeton’s top twosome of Hanna Claiborne and Illyana Jones carded a 99.

JUNIOR COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Dixon: IVCC freshman Dagen Setchell, a Mendota graduate, placed sixth in the 3-mile Skyhawk Early Season Opener in a time of 19:00.

Princeton alumnus Christian Yepsen finished 11th in 20:40.83 for the Eagles.

In the 2-mile women’s race, Fieldcrest graduate Tatiana Serna placed fourth in 15:04.43, while Ottawa alum Kailey Goetsch finished eighth in 18:09.46.

“We still have a lot of work to do this season, but it’s really exciting to see how competitive our men’s and women’s teams have gotten in just the second year of the program,” Baker said. “We’re really building something special thanks to the hard work of these student-athletes.”

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine won the Putnam County Scramble at Edgewood Park Golf Club with a 15-under par.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Black Hawk 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in La Salle.

GIRLS TENNIS

At Sterling: St. Bede’s Lilly Soliman and Yuno Kawai won the consolation bracket at No. 2 doubles in the Newman tournament.