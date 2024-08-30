IVCC volleyball preview: Eagles have small but versatile roster under new coach

La Salle-Peru libero Marissa Sanchez dives for a ball during a game last fall. Sanchez will be IVCC's libero this season. (Scott Anderson)

The IVCC volleyball team is coming off a bounce-back season in which it went 13-9 overall and 6-4 in the Arrowhead Conference a year after going 4-29 overall and 1-7 in league play.

The Eagles have a new coach this season, as Princeton graduate Kate Vigars, a former IVCC player, takes over for Kaitlyn Edgcomb, who resigned after one season to take the head coaching job at St. Bede.

Vigars takes over a roster that has 10 players who all come from area high schools.

“While being a small team, they are all very versatile and up for whatever challenge is presented,” Vigars said.

The Eagles return four players from last year: La Salle-Peru graduates Camryn Piscia, a middle hitter, and Emma Garretson, an outside hitter, along with Seneca alumni Callee Bauer and Neely Hougas, who are both defensive specialists.

IVCC’s freshmen are L-P graduate Marissa Sanchez, St. Bede grad Aubree Acuncius, Hall alumni Cecilia Verucchi and Emily Robbins, Princeton alum Natasha Faber-Fox and Earlville graduate Neveah Sansone.

Piscia and Robbins in the middle and Garretson and Sansone on the outside will be among the Eagles’ top offensive weapons.

Piscia (1.89 kills per set) was second on the Eagles in kills last season, while Garretson (1.68 kills per set) was third. Sansone ranked third in the area in kills last season at three per set.

“They are all very versatile in the front row and can run different offenses to help make important plays,” Vigars said.

Acuncius and Faber-Fox are the team’s setters. Acuncius also will play opposite hitter. Faber-Fox was NewsTribune All-Area second team and Acuncius was honorable mention as seniors. Faber-Fox (7.1 assists per set) and Acuncius (6.7 assists per set) ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the area in assists last year.

Sanchez will anchor the team’s back row as the Eagles’ libero. Sanchez was NewsTribune All-Area first team as a senior. She finished second in the area in digs at 5.8 per set.

Hougas led the Eagles in digs last year at 3.13 per set, while Bauer averaged 2.05 digs per set.

“We have a strong and aggressive back row, which aids in getting our front row to attack on many in-system balls,” Vigars said.

The Eagles are 0-5 to start the season.

“Our goals this year are to be able to compete with each team we face by keeping our offense in system and being aggressive on out-of-system balls,” Vigars said.