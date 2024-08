VOLLEYBALL

Wethersfield def. Putnam County 25-16, 25-10: Myah Richardson had five digs, four points, four aces, one kill and one block as the Panthers lost a nonconference match in their season opener Monday in Granville.

Eme Bouxsein contributed seven digs, four assists, two points and a kill for Putnam County.

Seneca def. Hall 25-15, 15-25, 25-19: The Red Devils opened the season with a nonconference loss in Seneca.