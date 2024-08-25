2024 La Salle-Peru volleyball preview: New group ready to leave legacy for Cavs

La Salle-Peru's Ava Currie spikes the ball during a match last season. Currie returns for her senior year after leading the area in blocks and leading the Cavaliers in kill percentage last season. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team suffered heavy losses to graduation after winning 30 matches and a regional championship last year, losing both setters/right side hitters, the entire back row and an outside hitter.

However, the Cavaliers return middle hitters in senior Ava Currie and junior Kelsey Frederick, sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Duttlinger and several other players who saw some time on the court and are ready to step into larger roles.

“What’s nice about our program is when we have juniors moving up to senior year, they have that full year of experience practicing against a team that went 30-6,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “That’s an advantage we have. Our numbers is one of the reasons we have been a successful program. We keep the numbers high and when one group leaves, the next is ready to step up and take their spots and it’s their turn to leave a legacy.

“We don’t have to bring in a whole new squad of players. Our players have been there. Even though they might not get a lot of floor time during matches, they are getting a lot of practice time against good competition.”

The Cavs expect to be strong up front.

Currie, who Haberkorn describes as “quick and athletic” led the area in blocks at 1.1 per set and led the team in kill percentage, while Frederick emerged from a three-player competition to take control of the second middle hitter spot. Senior Emma Zborowski and sophomore Maggie Boudreau also could see time in the middle.

“Both of them are high motor on the court,” Haberkorn said about Currie and Frederick. “They’re non-stop. They hit hard. They block very well. They are just dominating players in the front row.”

Duttlinger made an immediate impact on the varsity as a freshman last fall as she was second on the team in kills at 2.2 per set.

“As a freshman, she had a very good year and we’re expecting her to be better this year,” Haberkorn said.

Junior Anna Riva, who saw varsity time at middle hitter last fall, will play outside hitter this season, while senior Jordan Whaley and junior McKenzie Krzyaniak could also contribute on the outside.

The Cavs have a lot of options at right side hitter, including Whaley, Krzyaniak, Boudreau, Zborowski and juniors Drew Depenbrock and Brileigh Holland.

“I feel like our offense will be really good,” Currie said. “I know that Aubrey is going to kill it like she always does. Kelsey Frederick has been doing really well. Our right sides have been practicing a lot, so they’ve been doing really good too.

“I had a good blocking record and hitting percentage last year and I hope to exceed that.”

While the Cavs have a strong group of hitters returning, they have all new setters in seniors Elli Sines and Carly Garretson and junior Emma Jereb. Sines may also see time at right side hitter.

“It’s been an adjustment because our new setters didn’t set much last year,” Currie said. “But I feel like this summer we adjusted and our connection (between hitters and setters) is getting there.”

Defensively, seniors Callie Mertes and Kalli Ware will lead the way. Both were designated servers last season and saw time in the back row.

Mertes and Ware will both get time at libero this season.

“I think (our back row) could be really good,” Ware said. “We haven’t played together in a long time because all the back row last year were seniors. I think we can get there. We just need more reps. We can be more consistent and work better together communication wise.”

Senior Ruby Davis and juniors Karmen Piano and Sophia Pyszka will also contribute in the back row.

“I think our team is very well rounded and strong,” Mertes said. “Both our back row and front row are super efficient with how they play and nobody can stand to lose. I think that’s really good for our team because everyone’s there to win and we’re all super competitive.”

The Cavs hope to compete in what Haberkorn said will be a strong Interstate 8 Conference and for a repeat regional championship.

“There’s times when we look very, very good,” Haberkorn said. “But having all these new players in, we’re really stressing that we need to be more consistent. We might be a little bit up and down early, but as we play together, we’re going to get better and by the end of the season is when you want to be playing your best volleyball.”