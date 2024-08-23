2024 NewsTribune boys soccer preview capsules: Mendota looking for another deep run

With the boys soccer team set to get underway next week, here’s a look at all the teams in the NewsTribune area.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: David Spudic

Top returners: Ismael Mejia, so., MF; Jason Curran, sr., D; Adrian Gonzalez, jr., D; Juan Gonzalez, sr., D; Emir Morales, sr.; Emilio Nanez, sr.; Chris Antoine, sr., D

Key newcomers: Alex Rax; Adam Pantoja, fr.; Parker Abens, so.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers lost their top offensive threat in Brayan Gonzalez (23 goals, 5 assists in 2023) and top defender in Rylee Hernandez from last year’s team. Both were NewsTribune All-Area picks and All-Interstate 8 Conference selections. While those two are gone, L-P does return a group of experienced players. Mejia should be among the team’s top offensive weapons after scoring eight goals and dishing out 12 assists as a freshman last fall. Mejia was All-Interstate 8 honorable mention last year. Adrian Gonzalez is back after having a solid season as a defender last fall. Abe Garcia will be the goalkeeper. “The starters on the team have been playing with each other since freshman year, so they work well together,” Spudic said. “The team gets along great and has good chemistry.” The Cavaliers finished 10-10 last fall. “The team has set the goals of having a winning record, winning the War on 34 and competing for a regional final,” Spudic said.

La Salle-Peru’s Ismael Mejia takes a shot during a game last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

DePue-Hall

Coach: Martin Moreno

Top returners: Gabriel Cano, jr., MF; Osvaldo Morales, sr., MF/F; Antonio Aldana, jr., D; Sandro Aldana, jr., D; Fernando Morales, jr., D; Roberto Rios, so., F

Key newcomers: Ilan Bardot, sr., MF; Cesar Quintana, sr., D; Pedro Lopez, fr., MF

Worth noting: The Little Giants have a solid nucleus returning that will be joined by several newcomers expected to make an impact. “We are a well-rounded team from the 11 starters to the guys coming off the bench,” Moreno said. “Our biggest strength is definitely our midfield play and presence.” Cano (11 goals in 2023) and Morales (3 goals, 8 assists) look to be among the team’s top scorers after playing secondary roles last season, while Bardot also will be counted on to provide scoring. “This year’s offense will mainly be focusing on strong passing play and getting more effective attempts to score from the midfield,” Moreno said. Ramon Arevalo will start in goal. “Our defense is solid,” Moreno said. “They have a lot of positive things, but are still working with adjustments and communicating,” Moreno said. The Little Giants are looking to improve on last fall’s 7-15-1 record. “Our goals are to win as many games as possible, get better each and every day and get further in postseason play,” Moreno said.

Mendota

Coach: Nick Myer

Top returners: Johan Cortez, so., F; Isaac Diaz, so., F; Cesar Casas, so., MF; David Casas, sr., MF; Mauricio Martinez, sr., D; Sebastian Carlos, jr., MF; Mateo Goy, jr., GK

Worth noting: The Trojans are returning 20 players from a team that went 21-3-2 last season and lost in penalty kicks in a sectional final. “We are very deep from a talent standpoint,” Myer said. “The boys are very focused and determined to go further than ever this year.” Mendota returns its entire offense with Cortez (23 goals, 24 assists in 2023), Diaz (30 goals, 9 assists), Cesar Casas (26 goals, 4 assists) and Carlos (7 goals, 2 assists). David Casas (7 goals, 7 assists) also will be a key player in the midfield.”The four combined for 86 goals last year and Sebastian was arguably the best player of the bunch coming out of last summer but missed the first 2/3 of the season with a toe injury,” Myer said. “So I think our offense will be pretty tough to stop. On top of those four, we have a bunch of other guys who can score and get involved also.” Defensively, the Trojans took a big hit with the graduation of NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year Izaiah Nanez, who led a defense that recorded 15 shutouts and gave up 16 goals in 26 games. Martinez will lead this year’s defense as a three-year starter. Cameron Kelly, Cameron Escatel and Danny Garcia will step into starting roles after contributing off the bench last fall. Goy returns in net. “Mateo has worked really hard to get even better for this season,” Myer said. “He did a great job for us last year and will be even better this season. He has great reflexes in goal, reads the ball very well and is a vocal leader in back for us.” Luis Ramirez, Mauricio Salinas, Gael Garcia and Cole Kleckner also will contribute for the Trojans. Mendota has won five straight regional titles, won a sectional in 2021 and played in a sectional final in four of the last five seasons, including last fall. “The guys this year have a ton of experience,” Myer said. “This group has played together since they were little kids. Our focus and determination is at a place that I have not seen as the coach here at MHS. A lot of motivated individuals that want to get MHS as far as possible come playoff time. They want to ‘finish our story’ this season. After getting knocked out of the sectional the last few years they want to finish the job/story and go even further. These guys have very big expectations for this season.”

Princeton

Coach: David Gray

Top returners: Aaron Cano, sr., D; Asa Gartin, sr., D; Philip Goodale, sr., MF; Parker Nink, so., MF; Chase Sims, sr., MF; Izaiah Smallwood, sr., F; Tyler VanDeventer, so., MF; Landon Davis, jr., GK

Key newcomer: Braylon Clevenger, fr., MF

Worth noting: Gray said the seniors will not only play a key role in what they will bring to the field, but also their leadership. “They have a good amount of varsity experience. They know what it takes to play at the varsity level, and we are counting on them to help the younger boys understand,” Gray said. The Tigers will need strong play in goal from Davis, Gray said, and he has looked good in practice. Nink and VanDeventer will be asked to carry more of the load for the Tigers. “We believe they are capable and will rise to the challenge,” Gray said. Clevenger is also expected to make an impact right away. “He has shown skill and athleticism that we hope will translate into match time,” Gray said. It is difficult to say what the Tigers’ strengths will be, Gray said, “since we will have to learn a lot about ourselves over the first couple weeks of matches.” He wants to continue to improve throughout the season and hopes “to be playing our best at the end of the season and be a tough team to knock out of the playoffs.”

Earlville

Coach: Brennan Sweeney

Top returners: Easton Fruit, sr., F; Adam Waite, sr., GK/D; Grady Harp, sr., D; Michael Clemmins, sr., F; CJ Fuller, sr., D

Key newcomers: Jeff Peterson, so., MF; Alvin Hernandez, so, F; Colton Fruit, so., F; Gavin Guelde, sr., MF

Worth noting: Sweeney takes over as head coach at his alma mater. “I am excited to be back coaching this season,” Sweeney said. “Being the head coach of this program means a lot to me as I was once a part of it. I know how much this team means to the school and to the community. I am looking forward to the opportunity to hang some more banners this time as a coach.” Harp and Fuller return to lead the defense in front of Waite in net. “The defense will be what we lean on as a team,” Sweeney said. Earlville is looking for players to step up offensively as the Red Raiders lost their top two threats in Griffin Cook (36 goals, 17 assists in 2023) and Trenton Fruit (13 goals, 12 assists). Easton Fruit will be among the team’s go-to offensive players this fall. “With the team losing a lot of seniors we are going to need a lot of younger players to step up and play bigger roles,” Sweeney said. “They are eager for the season to start and to get the chance to prove they are up for that task.” The Raiders went 14-15-1 last season and placed second in the Little Ten Conference Tournament.