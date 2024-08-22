Girls tennis: 2024 NewsTribune preview capsules

With matches set to start next week, here’s a look at the girls tennis teams in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Aaron Guenther

Top returners: Grace Pecchio, sr.; Eva Cervantes, sr.; Elena Leone, sr.; Kylee Halm, sr.; Cali Mickley, sr.

Key newcomers: Izzy Pecchio, sr.; Raleigh Leininger, sr.; Haylee Pangrcic, sr.; Stacie Albiter, sr.; Phoebe Shetterly, sr.; Dagny Greer, jr.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers are a senior-heavy team with five of their six sectional players back from a year ago. Grace Pecchio and Cervantes were seeded in singles at the sectional with Grace Pecchio going 9-20 at No. 1 and Cervantes going 18-14 playing both No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Leone was part of a No. 1 doubles team last fall that went 15-16, while Halm and Mickley were 26-11 playing No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Izzy Pecchio, Leininger, Pangrcic, Albiter, Shetterly and Greer also could see time in the lineup as the Interstate 8 Conference is shifting its dual format to six singles matches and three doubles matches. “Our lineup is going to be very fluid since players can play both singles and doubles in conference matches,” Guenther said. “This is going to allow for players to have a far more well-rounded game this season as they will be having to train for both as opposed to just focusing on singles or doubles. I think this is going to be a great move for the development of our players as well as allowing more players to participate in matches. We can now play up to 12 people in the lineup with this format and we plan on doing that for many matches this year as we are incredibly deep with so many players deserving to be in the lineup.”

Doubles pairings are not set, but there are some players with experience as a team. Grace Pecchio and Mickley won the L-P and Ottawa tournaments over the summer, Leone and Halm played No. 3 doubles on the varsity as sophomores and Izzy Pecchio and Leininger and Pangrcic and Albiter played together quite a bit last season. With a veteran roster, the Cavs have set big goals. “Our team expectations are sky high,” Guenther said. “The girls are focused on winning the conference, the sectional and qualifying as many people as possible for state. While there are some tough teams in the area, I think these lofty goals are all attainable if they continue to work hard and stay focused on the big picture.”

St. Bede

Coach: Jill Urban-Bollis

Top returners: Bailey Engles, sr.; Madalyn Dittmar, sr.; Libby Huffaker, sr.; Yuno Kawai, sr.; Nona Delao, sr.

Key newcomers: Mona Desai, jr.; Emerald De La Torre, jr.; Chipper Rossi, jr.; Josie Trujillo, fr.; Sara Ruiz, jr.; Alicia Barreras, fr.; Lily Soliman, jr.

Worth noting: The Bruins have 22 players on the roster with six seniors. “I foresee good things for this 2024 season,” Urban-Bollis said. “The team has good chemistry, spirit, and they support one another. They are super eager to build their skills and with good team spirit they can build a solid tennis foundation. … The returning players have stepped up and are taking strong leadership roles even teaching underclassmen how to play the sport.” Engles returns after picking up tennis last fall and having a successful season, going 5-5 in singles and finishing one win shy of a state appearance. “Bailey finished last season strong,” Urban-Bollis said. “Bailey played some good yet hard matches and advanced to the third round at sectional where she ended her season. As a first-year player last year, she really had a strong season. She has been motivated to get back on the courts to see where this season will take her.” Kawai, Huffaker, De La Torre, Delao, Dittmar and Desai all are in the mix for doubles, while Rossi, Trujillo, Ruiz, Barreras and Soliman are newcomers who could make an impact.

St Bede’s Bailey Engles hits the ball during the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional last fall. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Mendota

Coach: Miguel Bermudez

Top returners: Lauren Holland, sr.; Ella Lewis, jr.; Lily Bokus, sr.; Leah Stamberger, jr.; Lidia Hernandez, sr.; Kylie Goldblatt, jr.

Key newcomers: Cassandra Gonzalez, sr.; Luci Brandner, jr.; Lissette Sandoval, sr.; Chloe Walzer, jr.

Worth noting: Bermudez takes over the Trojans program from long-time coach Shawn LeRette. Lewis played No. 1 singles the past two seasons and will once again play singles for the Trojans, while Gonzalez and Bokus could also be in the singles mix. “(Bokus) just started playing last year, but she is a great athlete and I feel she will be a great player for us this year,” Bermudez said. Holland, Hernandez, Goldblatt, Stamberger, Bokus, Brandner, Sandoval and Walzer all could see time at doubles. “Our goal this year is to work on being a better person/player on and off the court,” Bermudez said. “I feel like we have a good mixture of girls who will be competitive. It’s early in the season, so I look forward to watching who is hungry ti improve throughout the season.”

Princeton

Coach: Connie Lind

Top returners: Emilee Merkel, sr.; Nora Schneider, sr.; Audrey Thompson, jr.; Fiona Wempe, sr.

Key newcomers: Anna Ellis, fr.; Paige Jesse, sr.; Ella Kinnamon, sr.

Worth noting: Merkel, who is in her fourth year on the varsity for the Tigresses, returns to No. 1 singles with Thompson moving up from the JV team to fill the No. 2 singles role this year. Lind said Thompson has played tennis year round, improving her level of play. Lind said Wempe has worked hard to earn a spot with the No. 1 doubles team. She’ll eventually be paired with Schneider, who is recovering from an injury last fall, Lind said. Senior Katelynn Hartmann steps in at No. 1 to open the season and “is a strong player willing to play where she is needed,” Lind said. A pair of newcomers, Ellis and Kinnamon will start the season at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles tandem to start the season is between junior Tessa Carlson, who played No. 1 doubles on the JV team last year, Jesse, who’s coming to tennis from volleyball and “improving daily,” and senior Zoey Byers.