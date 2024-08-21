Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz takes third at St. Bede Invite: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Fieldcrest’s Jessica Schultz shot an 85 on Monday to place third individually in St. Bede’s Early Season Tee Off Classic at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Knights (420) finished fourth in the team standings, while the host Bruins (500) were sixth. Rockford Lutheran won the team title with a 379.

Also scoring for Fieldcrest were Alannah Halley (103), Julie Ehrnthaller (114) and Madeline Theesefield (118).

Anna Cyrecki led St. Bede with a 115.

BOYS GOLF

Henry-Senachwine 163, Midland 173: Carson Rowe carded a 36 to earn medalist honors and lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory Monday at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Lacon.

Jacob Miller shot a 37 for Henry, while Ben Meachum had a 42 and Landon Harbison and Bobby Gaspardo each added a 48.

Morris 161, La Salle-Peru 166: Adan Chiu recorded a team-best 40 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Riley Cetwinski, Nicholas Olivero and Kaedin Bond each shot a 42 for L-P.

Sandwich 175, Mendota 186: Brody Hartt shot a 43 as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Edgebrook Golf Club in Sandwich.

Evan McPheeters carded a 44 for Mendota, while Dane Doyle had a 47 and Jonas Fitzgerald and Tayven Orozco each had a 48.

Sandwich’s Nolan Campbell was the medalist with a 40.