IVCC men’s golf aiming for national tournament

Carter Fenza golfs on the 17th hole during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship in July. The La Salle-Peru graduate returns for his sophomore year at IVCC. (Scott Anderson)

Nate Rodriguez has been around golf his entire life.

He played golf at La Salle-Peru before continuing his career at Elmhurst University.

For the last couple years, he’s been managing Senica’s Oak Ridge while also acting as a teaching pro at the course and organizing tournaments.

Now Rodriguez has added to his golf resume – taking over as IVCC men’s golf coach.

“It truly is an honor to be selected as the IV head golf coach,” Rodriguez said. “The IV has a rich history of some elite players. The area continues to produce extremely talented players who I am looking forward to keeping home and playing high level golf at IVCC.

“This will be my first year coaching, but I am confident with my teaching and club fitting background that I will be able to succeed.”

Rodriguez inherits a program with a strong core returning, led by 2023 NJCAA national qualifier Jonathan Cooper, an Ottawa graduate.

Also back are La Salle-Peru alumnus Carter Fenza, who tied for sixth overall in the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship while winning the junior (21-and-under) division and former St. Bede standout and NewsTribune Boys Golfer of the Year Jake Delaney.

“I’m expecting this trio to carry the bulk of the work this year,” Rodriguez said.

Jake Delaney golfs on the 17th hole during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship in July. The St. Bede graduate is back for his sophomore year at IVCC. (Scott Anderson)

Newcomers expected to make an impact are Streator graduates Cole Park and Jaydon Nambo as well as Marquette alum Carson Zellers.

“Each had a very successful high school career and have a ton of potential for this team,” Rodriguez said. “All three have the ability to post a lot of scores for us this year.”

With a mix of returning talent and a strong group of newcomers, Rodriguez has high hopes for the Eagles.

“I’m excited for this first year,” Rodriguez said. “I believe we have the talent to make some noise this upcoming season, and I’m eager to see where the kids’ hard work takes us.

“My goals for this year are a conference championship along with advancing our team to nationals. We have the talent to do so. It will just take a few timely scores, and I believe we can achieve that.”

The Eagles open the season in the Highland 36 on Friday at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.