Doug Hall wins third title of weekend Sunday at DePue Boat Races

Doug Hall of Dekalb Mo., and Eric Vanover of Ohio race during the US Title Series Pro National Championship Boat Races on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Lake DePue. (Mike Vaughn for Shaw Local News )

Doug Hall finished off a strong weekend with another national title Sunday at the Lake DePue Pro National Championship Boat Races in DePue.

Hall raced to victory in the 1100 Hydro for his third championship of the weekend. He also won the 500 Hydro on Friday and the 700 Hydro on Saturday.

The start of racing Sunday was delayed for about two hours due to wind.

Amy Nydahl won her second title of the weekend on Sunday by taking the crown in the 250 Hydro. She won the 350 Hydro on Saturday.

Also Sunday, Brian Palmquist repeated as champion in the 125 Hydro, Ryan Gowin and Nick Hooten won the 1100 Runabout, and Jackson Hall captured the 350 Runabout.