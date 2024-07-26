Caleb Dzierzynski looks to repeat as IV Men’s Golf champion in loaded field

Caleb Dzierzynski tees off during the Illinois Valley Mens Golf Championship last year at Senica's Oak Ridge golf course in La Salle. Dzierzynski won the title last summer and returns to defend his title this weekend at Deer Park Golf Club and Mendota Golf Club. (Scott Anderson)

Baley Lehr didn’t have to study the names on the Illinois Valley Men’s Golf Championship tee times to know the tournament would have another competitive field.

“The area has a lot of really good golfers,” Lehr said. “I haven’t looked at the field. I’m assuming it’s the same as last year with some newer young kids. But the strength of the field is always very strong in this tournament, for sure.”

Lehr, who was a three-peat tournament winner from 2018-20, is one of several past champions in the 45-player championship field for this year’s tournament along with defending champion Caleb Dzierzynski, Jeremy DeBernardi (2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013), Brian Lehr (2022), Troy Bauer (2021), Jesse Cavanaugh (2017), Josh Gass (2016), Chris Coleman (2011) and Craig McConville (2007).

There are about 170 golfers total.

“It seems like the field gets deeper and deeper every year, and this year is no exception,” tournament co-director Mason Kimberly said. “All the most notable names are in the field once again, plus we have a lot of depth in A class, B class, C class and senior class. It’s going to take some pretty good scores to break through in each division.”

This year’s tournament is at Deer Park Golf Club for Saturday’s first round, with Mendota Golf Club hosting Sunday’s final round.

“The courses this year compared to last year are a little bit tighter,” Kimberly said. “I do think accuracy is going to be more of a factor this year. Deer Park and Mendota tend to punish you if you hit errant shots.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens. I would say in general you’re going to want to put yourself in contention right away at Deer Park, because Mendota always plays as a tough track for everyone. I know we have a lot of young talent in the area, but I’m almost expecting more of a tournament veteran to break through, because Mendota is one of those courses that favors the experienced. That doesn’t mean a younger person can’t win.”

Baley Lehr tees off on the 10th hole during the Illinois Valley Men's Golf Championship last year at Senica's Oak Ridge golf course in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Dzierzynski is back to defend his title after shooting a two-round score of 138 last year at Edgewood Park and Oak Ridge.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to play as much this year, but I’m starting to play more within the last couple weeks,” Dzierzynski said. “I know Mendota is a tighter but shorter course, so just getting the ball out in play, hitting some good wedges and making some good putts [is key]. I think over the span of 36 holes, my mindset is to stay patient and reduce the amount of mistakes you make. I think I do have a good chance to repeat. I’m hoping just to be in position on Sunday to try to have a chance to close it out.

“I feel like I’m definitely hungrier to win this year than I was last year. There is a little bit of pressure to come back and prove that you can do it again. But at the same time, you have one under your belt. I feel like if it comes down to it down the stretch, I can rely on the experience I had last year and use that to get in position and finish the job.”

Baley Lehr is one of the favorites after winning three straight from 2018-20 and placing second in 2021, tying for second in 2022 and finishing fourth last year.

He is coming off his fifth title at the Richard J. Berry Memorial in Streator and Ottawa, where he shot 8-under par in the final round.

“I would say I started off [the summer] a little rocky, but in the last two weeks it seems like I’m starting to get into form, so hopefully that carries over,” Lehr said. “I’ve been playing probably the best golf of my summer in the last two weeks.

“Honestly, kind of everything [has been good]. I’ve been driving it a lot better, irons have been infinitely better, and I’m starting to make some putts. Usually if you can do those three things, it translates to better golf.”

Lehr has a chance to get off to a strong start on a course at which he’s very comfortable.

“I’m a member at Deer Park. It’s one of my favorite courses, if not my favorite course in the area, so I’m pretty excited to play that,” Lehr said. “I don’t get a chance to play Mendota often, but I’ve had some good rounds out there. I like both courses, so it should be a good tournament.”

Deer Park also is familiar to five-time champ DeBernardi, who is the greenskeeper there.

“I’ve been kind of busy. I’ve been working a lot and haven’t played as much as I probably have in the past,” DeBernardi said. “But I’ve been playing OK. I played a couple tournaments. I played a couple weekends ago in the Berry and did OK.

“This year I’ve driven it well. That’s usually a big key for me. I’m usually a pretty consistent driver. I’m not really long, but I keep it in play and keep it out of trouble. The last couple tournaments I played in, I played well, but each round I had one mistake that led to a big hole. If I can avoid that, I should be OK.”

Gass is a member at Deer Park, and the final round was at Mendota when he won the title in 2016. Jon Prescott from Mendota has been in the hunt in recent years, and Kimberly said “he knows Mendota just as well as anyone in the field.” Ian Roach is another name to watch after he’s been in contention in recent years, and Baley Lehr said Mick Resser is a dark horse.

Kimberly said there’s a strong group of young golfers in the championship class, including former IVCC golfer Drake Stoudt of Ottawa, who qualified for the Illinois State Amateur and won the Illinois Valley Match Play Championships.

“I’d say the field is pretty good,” Dzierzynski said. “You have your usual players that have won it before and are coming back, but you also have some younger players. Ben Cyr has been playing well this summer. Ian Roach and a couple other guys. Drake Stoudt just won the match-play event, and he’s a younger guy in the field to keep an eye on.

“I think the field is pretty strong and keeps getting stronger and stronger every year.”