Central Region Tournament: Spring Valley wins big over Wisconsin, Indiana

After losing its Central Region Tournament opener, the Spring Valley Senior League baseball team bounced back to win its next two games.

Spring Valley cruised to a 19-3, four-inning win over Wisconsin on Sunday and defeated Indiana 9-0 on Monday at Washington Park in Peru.

Against Wisconsin, Spring Valley exploded for 10 runs in the first inning

Jaxson Pinter hit an RBI triple and RBI single in the first inning, Logan Philhower had a two-run single and an RBI single and Gus Burr hit a two-run single.

Spring Valley scored two runs in the third and tacked on seven more in the third.

Philhower, Pinter, Johnathon Stunkel and Braden Curran had two hits each as Spring Valley finished with 15 hits. Philhower had three RBIs and a run, Pinter finished with two RBIs and a run, Stunkel scored twice and drove in a run and Curran had two runs and an RBI.

Cade Zimmerlein, Karson Hansen and Clayton Fusinetti combined for a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Spring Valley.

In the win over Indiana, Braden Curran, Stunkel and Burr combined for a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

Spring Valley scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third and five in the fourth.

Layten Gerdes, Philhower and Pinter had two hits and two runs each for Spring Valley. Pinter drove in two runs, while Gerdes and Philhower each had one RBI.

Spring Valley will face Illinois in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Illinois defeated Spring Valley 3-2 in each team’s tournament opener. Illinois lost 5-4 to Michigan on Monday.

Also Monday, Iowa defeated Missouri 11-2 and Kentucky beat Nebraska 7-2.

Missouri and Kentucky will play in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan and Iowa play at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the winner advancing to Thursday’s title game.