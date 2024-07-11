NewsTribune Sports Briefs: Oglesby Junior League baseball bows out in state semis

The Oglesby Junior League baseball team won the District 20 title and reached the state semifinals before its season ended Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Elgin. (Photo provided by Alec Hueneburg)

The Oglesby Junior League baseball team’s season ended Wednesday with a 10-0 loss to Plainfield in the state semifinals in Elgin.

Bronko Withey singled for Oglesby’s lone hit of the game.

Blake Hueneburg took the loss on the mound, allowing six earned runs with four strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings, while Kal Fransen pitched 2 ⅓ innings, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts.

Oglesby Major League softball bows out in semis: The Oglesby Major League softball team saw its season end Wednesday with a 6-1 loss to Brookfield in the state semifinals in Rushville.

Eliana Opsal went 1 for 2 with a triple and scored the lone run for Oglesby, while Elyse Grubich had a double for Oglesby’s other hit.

Cara Kilmartin took the loss in the circle, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Bi-County Junior League softball falls at state: The Bi-County Junior League softball team’s season came to a close with a 4-0 loss to Kaneland on Wednesday in state pool play in Burbank.

Paige Tonioni had the lone hit for Bi-County.

Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one.