NewsTribune Sports Briefs: Oglesby Major League softball improves to 3-0 at state

The Oglesby Major League softball team remained undefeated at the state tournament with a 7-1 victory over Brookfield on Monday in Rushville.

Oglesby took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Cara Kilmartin doubled in a run, and Elyse Grubich also drove in a run.

Oglesby added two more runs in the third, scored one in the fourth and tacked on two more in the sixth.

Grubich finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Reagan Entwistle had a hit, two walks and an RBI. Kilmartin was the winning pitcher, as she allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking one in a complete game.

Oglesby wraps up pool play Tuesday against Orion.

Oglesby Junior League baseball earns No. 3 seed at state: The Oglesby Junior League baseball team lost 5-3 to Archer Manor in its final pool play game at the state tournament Monday in Elgin.

Archer Manor scored a run in the second inning and scored three more in the top of the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.

Oglesby responded with three in the bottom half of the fifth. Archer Manor added an insurance run in the seventh.

Luke Reinmann was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Oglesby, Diku Useini scored a run and drove in a run, and Brady Blomquist and Johnny Kannikar each went 1 for 2 with a run. Blomquist took the loss on the mound.

Oglesby finished 2-1 in pool play to claim the No. 3 seed for the four-team bracket play.

Oglesby faces Plainfield in the semifinals Tuesday. No. 1 River Forest and No. 4 Archer Manor play in the other semifinal.

The title game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.