July 08, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

College signing: Seneca’s Gracie Steffes set to run at Ripon College

By Shaw Local News Network
Seneca’s Gracie Steffes has signed on to continue her education at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisc., and her running career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Red Hawks. Steffes, a cross country and track competitor for the Fighting Irish, was a member of the 2024 Times Girls Track and Field All-Area Honor Roll. Pictured at her signing ceremony were, from the left: in front – Emiley Steffes, Gracie Steffes and Jason Steffes; and in back – Ruthie Steffes and Seneca athletic staff Kim Foster, Terry Maxwell, Eva Bruno and Ted O’Boyle.

Seneca’s Gracie Steffes has signed on to continue her education at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisc., and her running career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Red Hawks. Steffes, a cross country and track competitor for the Fighting Irish, was a member of the 2024 Times Girls Track and Field All-Area Honor Roll. Pictured at her signing ceremony were, from the left: in front – Emiley Steffes, Gracie Steffes and Jason Steffes; and in back – Ruthie Steffes and Seneca athletic staff members Kim Foster, Terry Maxwell, Eva Bruno and Ted O’Boyle. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca’s Gracie Steffes has signed on to continue her education at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisc., and her running career at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Red Hawks. Steffes, a cross country and track competitor for the Fighting Irish, was a member of the 2024 Times Girls Track and Field All-Area Honor Roll. Pictured at her signing ceremony were, from the left: in front – Emiley Steffes, Gracie Steffes and Jason Steffes; and in back – Ruthie Steffes and Seneca athletic staff members Kim Foster, Terry Maxwell, Eva Bruno and Ted O’Boyle.

Have a Question about this article?