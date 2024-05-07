L-P girls track wins Illinois Valley Meet: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: Aubrey Duttlinger won three events Monday to lead the La Salle-Peru girls team to the title at the Illinois Valley Meet.

The Cavaliers scored 207 points to easily outdistance Ottawa (81). Mendota (70) placed third, St. Bede (43) was sixth, Hall (41) was seventh and Putnam County (7) was eighth.

Duttlinger won the 300-meter hurdles (51.59), long jump (4.76 meters) and triple jump (10.61).

Also for L-P, Elli Sines won the 100 (12.73) and 100 hurdles (15.55), Gabriela Gonzalez won the 1,600 (7:08.39) and Ashlee Lord won the 800 (2:40.36) and ran with Anya De La Luz, Delani Duggan and Lylian Pabian to win the 4x400 (4:43.05) and teamed with De La Luz, Kiely Domyancich and Duggan to win the 4x800 (11:00.09).

For the Trojans, Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.6) and ran with Grace Wasmer, Abby Buettner and Laylie Denault to win the 4x200 (1:55.26).

St. Bede’s foursome of Sierah Shaver, Mackenzie Stanbary, Emerald De La Torre and Grace Millington won the 4x100 (53.69).

Hall’s Elizabeth Wozek cleared 2.29 to win the pole vault.

In the boys meet, Ottawa won with 119 points, while L-P (100) finished third. Hall placed fourth (75), Mendota was fifth (54), Putnam County was seventh (34) and St. Bede was eighth (16).

L-P’s Griffin Hammers won the 800 (2:08.24) and ran with Kevin Rynke, Daniel Gutierrez and Anthony Padilla to win the 4x800 (9:38.8).

The Red Devils won a pair of relays with Ryan Bosi, Joseph Bacidore, Jeremy Smith and Caleb Bickett in the 4x100 (45.46) and Smith, Gabe Wamhoff, Bacidore and Bickett in the 4x200 (1:36.77). Bosi also won the triple jump (11.39).

For Mendota, Sebastian Carlos won the 400 (52.58) and Anthony Kelson won the 1,600 (4:59.64).

Putnam County’s Cayden Bouxsein won the 3,200 (11:23.8), while Alex Rodriguez won the discus (45.51).

At El Paso: Daniella Bumber won two events to help the Henry-Midland girls place second at El Paso-Gridley’s Senior Night Meet.

The host Titans won with 159 points, while the Mallards finished with 126.

Bumber won the 200 (25.73) and the 400 (58.06) and placed second in the 100 (12.67). She also ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Zoey Holstrom to place second in the 4x100 (52.46).

Frawley also won the long jump (5.03) for H-M, while Elizabeth Knuckey won the 3,200 (16:39.67).

In the boys meet, Henry-Midland placed seventh. Connor Keinath placed third in the shot put (12.93) and fourth in the discus (34.77) for the Mallards.

At Shabbona: The Earlville girls placed fifth and DePue took seventh in the Little Ten Conference Meet that started Thursday and concluded Monday after it was suspended due to weather.

The Red Raiders’ foursome of Vyvienn O’Connell, Madelynne Domin, Bailey Miller and Alexa McNally placed second in the 4x200 (1:56.25).

In the boys meet, Earlville placed sixth and DePue was seventh.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 3, Putnam County 1: Lauren Harbison used her arm and bat to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Harbison tossed a complete game, allowing four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking four. She also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Mackenzie Hartwig was 2 for 3 with two runs for Henry (9-12, 5-10 TCC), while Lexi Serpette went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

For Putnam County (10-12, 4-8), Gabby Doyle was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Paxton Stunkel took the loss in the circle as she allowed three earned runs on 11 hits with one strikeout.

Bureau Valley 15, Hall 4 (6 inn.): Lesleigh Maynard went 4 for 4 with a double and three runs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Emma Wright went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for BV (13-8, 5-4 TCC), while Madison Smith was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Carly Reglin was the winning pitcher as she gave up four earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

For Hall (3-20, 1-8), Charlie Pellegrini doubled twice and drove in four runs.

Earlville 11, Hiawatha 1 (6 inn.): Addie Scherer went 3 for 3 with two doubles, one run and one RBI to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Samantha Sanders was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Earlville, while Scherer earned the win in the circle.

Seneca 3, St. Bede 2: Ella Hermes doubled and scored a run as the Bruins fell short in a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Hermes took the loss in the circle for St. Bede (18-3, 14-1 TCC) as she allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Maddy Dalton was 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Bruins.

Kewanee 18, Mendota 0 (4 inn.): The Trojans did not have a hit in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, Putnam County 4: Lance Kiesewetter was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Kiesewetter also earned the win on the mound as he allowed four runs (two earned) on one hit with 12 strikeouts and five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Carson Rowe was 3 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for Henry (11-11-1, 9-6 TCC), while Preston Rowe was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

Traxton Mattingly hit a two-run home run for the only hit for the Panthers (6-15, 5-8).

Mendota 5, Kewanee 1: Izaiah Nanez tossed a complete game to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Nanez gave up one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

He also was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Mendota (9-7, 4-5 TRC East), while Cale Strouss was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Earlville 5, Hiawatha 3: Declan Brennan tripled, drove in a run and scored a run to lead the Red Raiders (3-9, 3-7 LTC) to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Easton Fruit was the winning pitcher as he allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Aaden Browder earned the save as he gave up one hit in two scoreless innings.

Sycamore 6, La Salle-Peru 5: Jacob Gross doubled twice and drove in a run as the Cavaliers fell short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.

Brendan Boudreau was 2 for 4 with an RBI and took the loss on the mound for L-P (11-15, 3-9 I8).

Seneca 5, St. Bede 1: Gus Burr was 1 for 3 and scored the Bruins’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

IVC 3, Princeton 2: The Tigers allowed two runs in the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in Princeton.

Noah LaPorte doubled and drove in two runs for Princeton (8-11), while Tyler Forristall took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 9, DePue-Hall 0: The Cavaliers cruised to a nonconference victory in La Salle.