Princeton, Bureau Valley tie for second at Three Rivers Meet: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Connie Gibson of Bureau Valley High School leaves the starting block during the girls 4x100 meters heat at Mendota High School on May 3, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Mendota: Princeton and Bureau Valley tied for second at the Three Rivers Conference Meet on Friday with 80.5 points each.

Sherrard won with 156. Mendota (34) placed ninth and Hall (3) was 13th.

Princeton had a pair of conference champions in Camryn Driscoll in the 400 meters (1:00.02) and Morgan Richards in the discuss (personal record 36.02 meters).

The Tigresses also got runner-up finishes from Miyah Fox in the 100 hurdles (17.07), Morgan Foes in the shot put (11.51) and Ashlynn Weber in the triple jump (PR 10.24).

For Bureau Valley, Maddie Wetzell won the 3,200 (12:28.08) and Addison Wessell won the 300 hurdles (PR 50.01), while the foursome of Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady placed second in the 4x100 (51.53) and the 4x200 (1:50.19).

Mendota’s Mariyah Elam had a pair of PRs to win the high jump (1.68) and 100 hurdles (16.25). Elam’s high jump broke the conference record that has stood since 1981.

Mariyah Elam of Mendota High School jumps cleanly over the bur during the girls varsity high jump at Mendota High School on May 3, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 4, East Peoria 3: Brendan Boudreau launched a three-run home run to help the Cavaliers earn a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Josh Senica was 2 for 3 with a triple and a run, while Alex Galindo drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the sixth inning.

Nolan Van Duzer started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.

Jacob Gross was the winning pitcher in relief as he pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk. Boudreau earned the save wth a scoreless seventh, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Mendota 2, Erie-Prophetstown 1: Josh Figueroa was 1 for 3 with an RBI to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Mendota.

Justin Randolph doubled and and scored for the Trojans (7-7).

Dane Doyle threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Princeton 18, Orion 15: Noah LaPorte went 3 for 5 with a home runs, five runs scored and two RBIs as the Tigers outslugged the Chargers for a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Orion.

Jordan Reinhardt was 4 for 6 with a double and two runs, Nolan Kloepping went 3 for 7 with three RBIs and two runs and Tyler Forristall doubled, drove in four runs and scored a run.

Will Lott, who went2 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, earned the win in relief.

IVC 7, St. Bede 1: Geno Dinges was 2 for 3 as the Bruins lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

Monmouth-Roseville 10, Bureau Valley 0: Landen Birdsley doubled for one of the Storm’s four hits in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Manlius.

Serena 10, Earlville 3: Hayden Spoonmore was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

SOFTBALL

Princeton 16, Orion 7: The Tigresses blasted four home runs in a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Orion.

Izzy Gibson was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and two runs, Avah Oertel hit a homer to go with four RBIs and two runs and Keely Lawson was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs.

Reese Reviglio was the winning pitcher as she allowed six runs (two earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Bureau Valley 7, Monmouth-Roseville 1: Sadie Bailey went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Manlius.

Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs, while Madison Smith was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Smith also earned the win in the circle as she gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out 11 and walking six in a complete game.

Erie-Prophetstown 17, Mendota 1 (4 inn.): Kirby Bond had the Trojans’ lone hit in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Mendota.

Prairie Central 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and scored a run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Fairbury.

Kaylin Rients was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 5, Ottawa 0: The Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference win in La Salle.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 5, Rochelle 0: The Tigers swept the Hubs in Princeton.

Tyson Phillips won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Chase Sims was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis earned a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 win at No. 1, Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 3.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Winnebago: Mendota placed seventh among eight teams at the Mike Mowen Invitational.

The Trojans’ Sebastian Carlos won the 400 (51.45), while Mason Koch placed second in the long jump (5.61).

At Geneseo: Princeton finished 10th among 16 teams at the McCormick ABC Invitational.

In the discus, Payne Miller won the B flight (PR 49.83), Cade Odell won the C flight (PR 40.87) and Ian Morris placed third in the A flight (46.18).

In shot put, Odell won the B flight (PR 15.97), Morris was runner-up in C flight (14.07) and Miller finished third in A flight (16.83).

Also for Princeton, Andrew Peacock placed third in the A flight of pole vault (PR 3.73).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Tremont: The Fieldcrest boys placed seventh and the girls finished eighth at the Tremont Invitational.

The Knights had a pair of runner-up finishes in the boys meet with Jackson Hakes in the discus (PR 42.84) and Michael Beckett in the triple jump (11.43).

In the girls meet, the Knights’ Macy Gochanour swept the hurdles with a PR of 17.1 in the 100 hurdles and 49.7 in the 300 hurdles.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Elgin 8, IVCC 1: Ryne Kerschke doubled and drove in the Eagles’ lone run in a nonconference loss in Peru.