Jordan Heider’s walkoff homer lifts Fieldcrest: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 12, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10: Jordan Heider blasted a two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to lift the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Wenona.

Heider finished 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Fieldcrest (4-5, 3-0 HOIC), while Leyton Gerdes tripled, drove in four runs and scored a run.

Heider also earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings of relief.

Hall 6, Mendota 1: In a game that was resumed from Thursday, the Red Devils scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Izzaq Zrust went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hall (7-4, 3-1 TRC East), while Max Bryant and Evan Stefaniak each had a hit, two RBIs and a run.

Payton Dye was the winning pitcher as he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three batters and walking one.

Cale Strouss was 1 for 3 and scored the only run for the Trojans, while Jace Baird was 2 for 3.

SOFTBALL

Fieldcrest 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2: TeriLynn Timmerman went 4 for 4, scored two runs and drove in a run to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Pru Mangan was 3 for 4 with two runs for Fieldcrest (1-5, 1-2 HOIC), while Jessica Schultz doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Keara Barisch threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Somonauk-Leland 13, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): The Red Raiders allowed nine runs in the first inning of a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

Bailey Miller went 2 for 3 for Earlville, while Shelby Garbacz was 1 for 1 with a run.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 5-5, Kishwaukee 4-7: The Eagles split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Malta, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the second game 7-5.

In the opener, Nate Nunez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Nunez hit a single in the top of the seventh inning and Matthew Reksnis scored on an error on the play for the winning run.

Connor Price earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

In the second game, the Eagles scored three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh but their rally fell short.

Brady Ewers went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for IVCC (5-16, 3-3 Arrowhead), while Ashton Harvey was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Ottawa: Elli Sines won two events to help La Salle-Peru to a third-place finish at Ottawa’s Fricke ABC Invite.

Dixon won with 170 points followed by Kaneland (167.5) and the Cavaliers (150).

Sines won the A flight 100-meter dash in 13.68 seconds and the A 100 hurdles in 16.5 seconds.

Lilian Rizkallah and Marisa Eggersdorfer each finished top two in a pair of events.

Rizkallah won the C flight discus with a toss of 26.46 meters and took second in the B flight shot put with a throw of 9.28 meters, while Eggersdorfer won the C flight 100 hurdles in 19.67 seconds and placed second in the C 300 hurdles in 59.18 seconds.

Other winners for L-P were Alexus Hines in the A high jump (1.47 meters), Ava Currie in the B high jump (1.42 meters) and Drew Depenbrock in the B triple jump (9.46 meters).