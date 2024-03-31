L-P’s Brendan Foreman throws 2-hit shutout: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 4, Streator 0: Brendan Foreman tossed a two-hit shutout Saturday to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Foreman struck out 10 batters and walked four.

Brendan Boudreau was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run for L-P (6-2), while Alex Galindo was 2 for 3 and Josh Senica and Jackson Piecha each drove in a run.

Hall 3-9, Rockridge 2-1: The Red Devils swept a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Edgington.

In the opener, Evan Stefaniak tripled to drive in Braden Curran for the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning.

Stefaniak finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Luke Bryant doubled and drove in a run.

Bryant also earned the win on the mound as he pitched the final three innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Payton Dye got a no decision as he gave up one earned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

In Hall’s 9-1 win in the second game, Dye went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, while Luke Bryant was 2 for 5 with two runs and Max Bryant scored three runs and drove in a run.

Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher for the Red Devils (4-2) as he gave up one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Sherrard 8, Princeton 4: Jordan Reinhardt was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run as Princeton fell short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.

Ace Christiansen had a run and an RBI for Princeton (1-2).

Kewanee 9, Henry-Senachwine 2: Mason Guarnieri tripled and scored a run as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Henry.

Carson Rowe was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for Henry (3-4-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 7, Sterling 0: Danica Scoma and Vicky Tejada scored two goals each as the Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Litzy Lopez and Abigail Poole each had a goal and two assists for L-P (4-1-1), while Katie Sowers had a goal and an assist and Lily Higgins made four saves.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 5-13, Marian Central Catholic 0-2: The Cavaliers swept a nonconference doubleheader in La Salle.

Ava Lambert pitched a five-hit shutout in L-P’s 5-0 win in the opener, striking out 10 batters and walking two.

Karmen Piano was 2 for 3 with a run, while Allie Thome and Kelsey Frederick were each 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

In L-P’s 13-2, five-inning win in the second game, Callie Mertes was 3 for 3 with two runs for L-P (5-3), while Carly Garretson doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Mertes also pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Kewanee 7, Henry-Senachwine 4: The Mallards gave up three runs in the top of the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 3 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI for Henry, while Lexi Serpette doubled.

Lauren Harbison allowed 11 hits, struck out eight batters and walked four.

Sherrard 7, Princeton 6 (8 inn.): Keely Lawson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs as Princeton lost in extra innings in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

Avah Oertel doubled and drove in two runs for Princeton (3-2), while Izzy Gibson hit a solo homer.

Rockridge 15-7, Hall 0-1: The Red Devils were swept in a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader in Edgington.

Hall did not have a hit in a 15-0, three-inning loss in the opener.

In a 7-1 loss in the second game, Caroline Morris and Charlie Pellegrini were each 1 for 4. Morris drove in Pellegrini for Hall’s only run.

MEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 5, Illinois College 4: The Eagles earned a victory in Jacksonville, Ill.