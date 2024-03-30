L-P boys track opens outdoor season: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru opened the outdoor season with a third-place finish in a triangular.

The host Maple Leafs won with 90 points, Sterling was second with 61, and the Cavaliers had 29.

Joseph Gallicchio and Adam Kasperski recorded the wins for the Cavs. Gallicchio leapt 11.2 meters in the triple jump, and Kasperski ran an 11:04.29 in the 3,200 meters.

L-P had a pair of second-place relays as Gallicchio, Daniel Gutierrez, Noah Zebron and Anthony Ambler ran a 1:42.7 in the 4x200 and Johnathan Ricci, Mason Hultron, Gianni Verucchi and Anthony Padilla ran a 10:42.33 in the 4x800.

Richie Santiago also was runner-up for L-P with a toss of 42.21 meters in the discus.

Zebron placed third in the 100 (11.9 seconds) and 200 (24.97 seconds), Padilla took third in the 800 (2:23.98), Nolan Glynn finished third in the shot put (13.3 meters), and Zebron, Ambler, Kenny Tran and Will Mertes placed third in the 4x100 (48.23 seconds).

SOFTBALL

Normal U-High 1, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers did not record a hit in a nonconference loss in Normal.

Taylor Vescogni took the loss in the circle for L-P (3-3), as she allowed one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Riverdale 7, Bureau Valley 1: Mallory Maubach-Williams was 1 for 4 and drove in the Storm’s only run in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Emma Wright and Kate Stoller were each 2 for 3 with a double for BV (3-2).

BASEBALL

El Paso-Gridley 11, Putnam County 9: The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a nonconference loss in Granville.

Johnathon Stunkel doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run for PC (1-7), while Daric Wiesbrock was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Riverdale 5, Bureau Valley 4: The Storm took a 4-0 lead, but the Rams rallied and scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.

Logan Philhower doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs for BV (1-5), while Elijah Endress was 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Fieldcrest 3: The Knights allowed four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a nonconference loss in Wenona.

Jordan Heider went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest (1-3), while Koltin Kearfott was 2 for 3 with a run.

Kearfott got a no-decision on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.