St. Bede softball routs Somonauk: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 16, Somonauk-Leland 0 (5 inn.): Bella Pinter blasted a home run as the Bruins rolled to a nonconference victory in Somonauk.

She finished 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Ella Hermes was 2 for 5 with a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI; Maddy Dalton was 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run; and Bailey Engels tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Bruins (7-0), who have outscored their last four opponents 59-1.

Reagan Stoudt was the winning pitcher, as she allowed one hit while striking out 10 batters and walking none.

Seneca 7, Henry-Senachwine 3 (8 inn.): Brynna Anderson tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as the Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Abbie Stanbary tripled and had an RBI for Henry (2-4), while Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle as she gave up seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

BASEBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, Seneca 8: Carson Rowe and Lance Kiesewetter each went 3 for 4 as the Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Rowe had a double and scored two runs, while Kiesewetter had a double, an RBI and a run.

Nolan Dunshee and Zach Barnes were each 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (3-2-1).

Kiesewetter earned the win on the mound, as he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out 15 batters and walking three in 5 2/3 innings.

Rowe pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Maddie Wetzell won a pair of events to help Bureau Valley place second in the Rosenberry Invite at the Westwood Complex.

The Storm scored 74.25 points to finish behind Fulton (92.25). Amboy co-op (62.5) placed third, Princeton (38) finished sixth, St. Bede (28) was ninth, and Hall (6) was 10th among the 11 teams.

Wetzell won the 800 meters (2:42.28) and the 1,600 (5:54.26). She also ran with Emma Mussche, Gemma Moore and Elizabeth Backer to place second in the 4x800 relay in 11:42.5.

Also for BV, Mussche, Connie Gibson, Lynzie Cady and Kate Salisbury won the 4x400 in 4:34.49.

Elly Jones led the Clippers as she won the 60 hurdles in 9.79 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 9.99 meters, while Amboy’s Maddie Althaus won the 400 in 1:05.45.

For Princeton, Alexandra Waca won the 3,200 in 14:16.77, and Morgan Foes placed second in the shot put with a toss of 10.66 meters.

St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich won the 200 in 27.27 seconds and finished second in the 60 hurdles in 9.86 seconds, while the Bruins foursome of Emerald De La Torre, Lillian Wray, Ashlyn Ehm and Grace Millington placed second in the 4x200 in 1:57.07.

Elizabeth Wozek led Hall. She finished third in the long jump with a leap of 2.44 meters.