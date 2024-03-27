2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Basketball All Area

Princeton's Noah LaPorte goes up for a basket during a game this season. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the best boys basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season.

FIRST TEAM

Earlville's Griffin Cook

Griffin Cook, Earlville, sr., G: Cook did it all as he helped the Red Raiders to a school-record 28 wins. He led the area in assists (6.1 per game) and steals (3.1 per game) and ranked second in points (16.9 per game), fifth in blocks (0.8 per game) and seventh in rebounds (7.1 per game). Cook was unanimous All-Little Ten Conference and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Illinois Media Class 1A All-State honorable mention.

Noah LaPorte

Noah LaPorte, Princeton, jr., F: LaPorte had the ability to take over games, averaging 21.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, which both led the area. LaPorte carried the Tigers to a third consecutive regional title and a sectional final appearance. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division and IBCA and Illinois Media Class 2A All-State honorable mention.

Mendota's Izaiah Nanez is the NewsTribune boys soccer player of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

Izaiah Nanez, Mendota, sr., F: The Trojans could count on Nanez in all aspects of the game. He scored 15.1 points and dished out 3.5 assists per game, which both ranked sixth in the area, and pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, which was 10th in the area. Nanez was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Brady Ruestman

Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest, sr., F: Ruestman ranked top 10 in the area in points (13.3 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) and led the area in blocks (2 per game). He helped the Knights to a school-record 33 wins along with Heart of Illinois regular-season and tournament titles and a regional championship. He was unanimous All-HOIC, IBCA Class 2A All-State second team and Illinois Media Class 2A All-State honorable mention.

La Salle-Peru senior Josh Senica

Josh Senica, La Salle-Peru, sr., F: The 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year was a dominant force for the Cavaliers. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists, which all ranked top 10 in the area. Senica broke L-P’s career rebounding record with 977 boards and finished second on L-P’s career scoring list with 1,471 points. He led the Cavs to their first regional title since 2016. Senica was named Interstate 8 Conference MVP.

SECOND TEAM

Seth Adams, La Salle-Peru, sr.

Ryan Browder, Earlville, sr.

Landon Hulsing, Bureau Valley, jr.

Jozia Johnson, Fieldcrest, sr.

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tyler Billhorn, LaMoille, so.; Max Bryant, Hall, sr.; Corban Chhim, Bureau Valley, jr.; Payton Dye, Hall, sr.; Jack Jereb, La Salle-Peru, sr.; Korte Lawson, Princeton, sr.; Carson Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, so.; Owen Saephron, Putnam County, sr.; Daniel Sousa, Princeton, sr.; Aden Tillman, Mendota, so.; Adam Waite, Earlville, jr.